Sebastopol: Workers Over Billionaires! Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk Rally

Date:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community volunteers

Location Details:

Intersection of Main Street and Bodega Ave (HWY 12)

Sebastopol, CA 95472



Peaceful and family friendly

LABOR DAY WEEKEND PROTEST



Saturday, August 30 at 10 – 11am



This Labor Day, people across America are standing together to fight back against the billionaire, authoritarian agenda.



This downtown Sebastopol rally is targeted to promote our side's commitment to protecting the well-being of the common, working American and for well-paying jobs, solid healthcare, and opportunity for all.



The focus of this protest will be on Labor Day. Leaving the Trump-themed signs (and feelings) behind we begin to create a new movement founded in our own ideals for our society.



NOTE: this is likely to be a smaller than usual collective rally at the four corners - that's fine. We are aren't counting the total number. Let's connect to together by talking and learning about new resources and teams while we are there.



Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. Billionaires get richer unless we create a movement that stops them on behalf of ALL Americans. ALL.



WE THE PEOPLE POWER TO THE PEOPLE WE BOYCOTT THE BILLIONAIRES TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM SEPT 16-19



We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We are growing our movement and fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.



On Saturday, August 30th, we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.



OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:



--Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.



--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.



--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.



--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.



--Invest in people not wars.



Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



Please follow allow directions from law enforcement and be respectful to all drivers and pedestrians. Thank you.