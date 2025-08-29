top
Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Trump Administration Moves to Kill National Forest Roadless Rule

by Center for Biological Diversity
Fri, Aug 29, 2025 8:59AM
WASHINGTON, August 27, 2025 — The Trump administration today proposed rescinding the nation’s landmark roadless rule. The move would open nearly 45 million acres of wild, unfragmented national forests to road construction, logging and other development.
If enacted, Trump’s plan would imperil hundreds of endangered species, pollute drinking water and increase wildfire risk.

“This would be the single largest evisceration of public lands protections in American history,” said Randi Spivak, public lands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Roadless forests are the beating heart of biodiversity. Forest areas free of roads and logging provide crucial refuge and connected habitat for more than 500 imperiled species, from grizzly bears and wolves in the Pacific Northwest to migratory songbirds in the Appalachian Mountains.”

Today’s notice of intent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is the first step in a rule-making process that gives the public just 21 days to comment, including outlining the issues that should be considered in the proposed rule. A full environmental analysis and public comment period is expected later this year and a final decision is expected in the fall of 2026.

National forests are the headwaters of the country’s great rivers and the largest source of municipal water supplies, serving more than 60 million people in 33 states. Because the roadless rule protects many headwaters from roads — a major cause of water pollution — the rule is important for maintaining clean drinking water.

More than 370,000 miles of roads fragment U.S. national forests, with a maintenance backlog in the billions of dollars. Contrary to the Trump administration’s claims, roads increase human-caused wildfires, with studies showing wildfires were four times as likely in areas with roads than in roadless forest tracts.

“Roadless forests are the last strongholds of America’s wild heritage and it’s heartbreaking to see Trump try to throw that away. These forests protect clean water, shelter wildlife and fight climate change by storing vast amounts of carbon,” said Spivak. “We’ll fight like hell to defend these forests from chainsaws and bulldozers and make sure these wild places are protected for generations to come.”


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.

https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/trump-administration-moves-to-kill-national-forest-roadless-rule-2025-08-27/
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
