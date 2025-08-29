top
Americas U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Listen Live: Native Bvlbancha Liberation Radio: 20 Years after Hurricane Katrina

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Aug 29, 2025 8:51AM
Bvlbancha Liberation Radio is live with 'Swamp City Girl,' Monique Verdin, Houma Nation, as Govinda and the team sets up Native grassroots disaster relief radio. Monique is speaking on the Mound Culture, as the Gulf Coast region remembers Hurricane Katrina 20 years later.
original image (650x669)
Listen Live Now: Bvlbancha Liberation Radio: 20 Years after Hurricane Katrina

Govinda is Live on the Gulf Coast: 20 Years after Hurricane Katrina

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, August 29, 2025

Bvlbancha Liberation Radio is live with 'Swamp City Girl,' Monique Verdin, Houma Nation, as Govinda and the team sets up Native grassroots disaster relief radio. Monique is speaking on the Mound Culture, as the Gulf Coast region remembers Hurricane Katrina 20 years later.

LISTEN LIVE

Click on arrow at bottom of page to listen live http://cast6.asurahosting.com:7236/index.html?sid=1

https://www.bvlbancharadio.net/

About Monique Verdin

Monique Verdin is an artist and storyteller, citizen of the Houma Nation and Bvlbancha Liberation Radio collaborator. She supports the Okla Hina Ikhish Holo, network of Indigenous gardeners, as the Women's Earth and Climate Action Networks Gulf South food sovereignty coordinator. Monique is the primary steward of the Land Memory Bank & Seed Exchange, facilitating community-built record-making, experiential education, research, and site activations celebrating the diversity of coastal communities and native ecologies present in the wetlands, swamps, and prairies of south Louisiana. Monique co-stewards the Nanih Bvlbancha earthen mound in New Orleans, she is a Gulf South Open School collaborator, and a part of the autonomous and alternative communication mutual aid project, SwampNet.

Watch Monique's documentary, 'My Louisiana Love'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoHYQCNvlAg

Katrina 20 Week of Action

The Katrina 20 Week of Action (August 24–31, 2025) is a Gulf South–wide series of cultural, educational, and healing gatherings across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama marking two decades since Hurricane Katrina. Organized by the K20 Local Planning Committee, the week centers those most impacted and is guided by the principles of honoring, offering, change, healing, preparation, release, cleansing, and protection. With over 100 events along the Gulf South, we anticipate reaching over 50,000 people, K20 commemorates the past, uplifts our communities in the present, and builds momentum for a liberated, resilient future—because together, #We Are the Storm. To view the week of events click the button below.
https://www.katrina20.org/

Read more at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/08/listen-live-now-bvlbancha-liberation.html
