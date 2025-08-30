ZoomThe screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience.The 1948 Nakba—Israel calls it the War of Independence and claims it fended off and conquered the invasion of several Arab armies from surrounding countries. Nothing could be further from the truth.As the genocide in Gaza continues to unfold, it's crucial to put the events of 1948 into perspective and examine the similarities and differences.There's a stark contrast between the misinformation and lack of media coverage in 1948 versus the live-streamed coverage of the current genocide on people's mobile devices and screens worldwide. Was what happened in 1948 as tragic and horrific as what's happening in Gaza now, just unknown to the world?