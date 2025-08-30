From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual event: What exactly happened in 1948? An animated map by Palestinian architect.
Date:
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LCjhOiNfR2e4O0ydwiy5_Q#/registration
The screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience.
The 1948 Nakba—Israel calls it the War of Independence and claims it fended off and conquered the invasion of several Arab armies from surrounding countries. Nothing could be further from the truth.
As the genocide in Gaza continues to unfold, it's crucial to put the events of 1948 into perspective and examine the similarities and differences.
There's a stark contrast between the misinformation and lack of media coverage in 1948 versus the live-streamed coverage of the current genocide on people's mobile devices and screens worldwide. Was what happened in 1948 as tragic and horrific as what's happening in Gaza now, just unknown to the world?
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LCjhOiNfR2e4O0ydwiy5_Q#/registration
The screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience.
The 1948 Nakba—Israel calls it the War of Independence and claims it fended off and conquered the invasion of several Arab armies from surrounding countries. Nothing could be further from the truth.
As the genocide in Gaza continues to unfold, it's crucial to put the events of 1948 into perspective and examine the similarities and differences.
There's a stark contrast between the misinformation and lack of media coverage in 1948 versus the live-streamed coverage of the current genocide on people's mobile devices and screens worldwide. Was what happened in 1948 as tragic and horrific as what's happening in Gaza now, just unknown to the world?
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 29, 2025 6:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network