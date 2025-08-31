From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community rally for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton, CA
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton, CA
Join us to make some noise for Gaza!!
Bring your pots & pans and signs.
Bring your pots & pans and signs.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 28, 2025 10:58PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network