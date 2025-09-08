Kick Off Webinar: Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions

Date:

Monday, September 08, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Please join us and our special guest, Ashish Prashar, to talk about Airbnb’s role in occupation and how we can work towards corporate accountability.



Ashish Prashar is a political strategist and human rights activist who has advised the Middle East Peace Envoy, UK Prime Ministers, and London Mayors. He currently advises the Global Legal Action Network on its Palestine portfolio, where they are currently working on an active legal case against Airbnb.