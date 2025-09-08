From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kick Off Webinar: Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions
Monday, September 08, 2025
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Speaker
Codepink
Please join us and our special guest, Ashish Prashar, to talk about Airbnb’s role in occupation and how we can work towards corporate accountability.
Ashish Prashar is a political strategist and human rights activist who has advised the Middle East Peace Envoy, UK Prime Ministers, and London Mayors. He currently advises the Global Legal Action Network on its Palestine portfolio, where they are currently working on an active legal case against Airbnb.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 28, 2025 6:27PM
