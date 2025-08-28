From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On Labor Day Fight for United Front Against Fascism, General Strike & Labor Party
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
16th & Mission St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
On 2025 Labor Day Fight For United Front Against Fascism, General Strike & Labor Party
Join The Rally & Speak OUT
Monday September 1, 2025 10AM
16th & Mission South BART Entrance
The real threat of fascism in this country is growing every day. The military occupations of LA, DC and threatened occupations of Baltimore, Chicago, Oakland and San Francisco are not an ideal threat.
This is the agenda to implement martial law nationally and set up concentration camps for not just immigrants but Palestinian activists and trade unionists.
The only action that can STOP these attacks is united action of all unions and the entire working class with a general strike. We need a mass democratic labor party that has a program to defend our democratic right, end the US supported Israeli genocide and shut down US imperialist bases around the world. We need to eliminate the insurance companies and their control of our healthcare and to stop fascist Project 2025 that includes privatization of all public services, public education and public healthcare and the establishment of company unions.
Working people have the power to challenge the fascist agenda and we cannot wait for the midterm elections as Newsom and the Democrats are pushing. Trump has promised his supporters there will not be another election because he cannot afford one as millions are fed p with the trade war, growing inflation and fascist terror against immigrants and all people.
Join US on Monday September 1 as we speak out about the Navy’s plan to blow up radioactive buildings in Hunters Point, stopping attacks and destruction our public education system and the need for a general strike to stop the US supported genocide and pogroms in Gaza and the West Bank.
We will also talk about how to build a united front against fascism with mass working class action.
Endorsed by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Revolutionary Workers Front
For more info: info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
