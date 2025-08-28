Trump's Project 2025 will not be stopped by protest politics or the Democrats. We have to organize now for a united front against fascism, General Strike and Labor Party

§ Techno Fascists Running US Government by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

The billionaire techno fascists are running the state and are deregulating and dismantling the state except for the military and police forces which they are already using in DC and plan to sent to Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland and San Francisco. They will not be stopped by the Democrats and protest politics.