San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
View events for the week of 9/1/2025
San Francisco Labor & Workers

On Labor Day Fight for United Front Against Fascism, General Strike & Labor Party

Call For United Front Against Fascism, Genera Strike & Labor Party: Free Palestine NOW!
original image (396x612)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
16th & Mission St.
San Francisco
On 2025 Labor Day Fight For United Front Against Fascism, General Strike & Labor Party

Join The Rally & Speak OUT
Monday September 1, 2025 10AM
16th & Mission South BART Entrance

The real threat of fascism in this country is growing every day. The military occupations of LA, DC and threatened occupations of Baltimore, Chicago, Oakland and San Francisco are not an ideal threat.

This is the agenda to implement martial law nationally and set up concentration camps for not just immigrants but Palestinian activists and trade unionists.

The only action that can STOP these attacks is united action of all unions and the entire working class with a general strike. We need a mass democratic labor party that has a program to defend our democratic right, end the US supported Israeli genocide and shut down US imperialist bases around the world. We need to eliminate the insurance companies and their control of our healthcare and to stop fascist Project 2025 that includes privatization of all public services, public education and public healthcare and the establishment of company unions.

Working people have the power to challenge the fascist agenda and we cannot wait for the midterm elections as Newsom and the Democrats are pushing. Trump has promised his supporters there will not be another election because he cannot afford one as millions are fed p with the trade war, growing inflation and fascist terror against immigrants and all people.

Join US on Monday September 1 as we speak out about the Navy’s plan to blow up radioactive buildings in Hunters Point, stopping attacks and destruction our public education system and the need for a general strike to stop the US supported genocide and pogroms in Gaza and the West Bank.

We will also talk about how to build a united front against fascism with mass working class action.

Endorsed by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Revolutionary Workers Front

For more info: info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 28, 2025 5:01PM
§Trump's Fascist Project 2025 Will Not Be Stopped With Democrats
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 5:01PM
trump_and_project_2025.jpg
Trump's Project 2025 will not be stopped by protest politics or the Democrats. We have to organize now for a united front against fascism, General Strike and Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
§Techno Fascists Running US Government
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 5:01PM
sm_bilionaires_at_trump_meeting.webp
original image (1300x975)
The billionaire techno fascists are running the state and are deregulating and dismantling the state except for the military and police forces which they are already using in DC and plan to sent to Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland and San Francisco. They will not be stopped by the Democrats and protest politics.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

