Well Fargo Closes Branches Amid Accusations of Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
Multiplel coordinated "Stop Billionaires Summer" action protests and street theater at downtown SF Wells Fargo actions
(San Francisco, August 28) - In coordinated actions "Stop Billionaires Summer" protests with die-ins and street theater maintained press...
original image (1378x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, August 28) - In coordinated actions "Stop Billionaires Summer" protests with die-ins and street theater maintained pressure on Wells Fargo.

As part of the financial chain that finances Palantir, Chevron, not to mention the politicians that funnels our tax dollars into the into the death machines of genocide and environmental devastation, Wells Fargo looms large.

The actions began with a group assembling on Clay Street. They walked to the Battery Street branch, got in though the branch was "closed" gave a speech and on the word "die" all "died" on the bank's floor. It was over in about ten minutes. An employee did not wish to comment. The activists bid polite goodbyes to a couple of employees and went on to the next branch.

Which was on California Street. After another die-in, they proceeded to rendez-vous with other demonstration and it was on to a branch on Market Street by way off also visiting a branch on Grant Ave.

San Francisco has more Wells Fargo branches than trash bins.

"Wells Fargo is KILLING US!, DIVEST NOW! proclaimed the large banner draped accross the front of the building. Street theater was presented highlighting Wells' investments in fossil fuels, surveillance software, union busting, and other less than life affirming endeavors.

The downtown passers-by were encouraged to move their money to credit unions, many of whom tend to invest in local small businesses.

Nearby, at 100 Montgomery Street was the Lefortovo prison Federal Court House. About twenty people have maintained continuous vigils attempting to prevent ICE from assaulting people. These are the real heroes of our time, continuing the work from Spartacus, the Minutemen, the Jacobins, the 1871 "Communards", the Haymarket Four, and all those who have resisted tyranny.

I chatted with one of them. As he was telling that they had succeded in drastically reducing the number of ICE arrests from almost every day to one a week, a young family of Latinos stop to ask if this was the address they were looking for (it was). They had three lovely small children with them, all dressed in their Sunday best. I asked the person I was talking to if this family was not at risk. He told me that today would not be dangerous, ICE was not in the building.

It freaked me out. Imagining these decent, innocent people being grabbed off the street, the children screaming... People, its really that bad, we have monsters in power, but I guess we all know that, don't we?
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_02-23925-z8a_0756.jpg
original image (1196x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_03-23925-z8a_0771.jpg
original image (1255x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_04-23925-z8b_8503.jpg
original image (1279x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_05-23925-z8a_0808.jpg
original image (1434x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_06-23925-z8a_0832.jpg
original image (1000x1181)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_07-23925-z8a_0861.jpg
original image (1252x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_08-23925-z8b_8523.jpg
original image (1000x1209)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_09-23925-z8a_0900.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_10-23925-z8a_0906.jpg
original image (1001x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_11-23925-z8b_8587.jpg
original image (1204x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_12-23925-z8a_0951.jpg
original image (1334x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_13-23925-z8b_8593.jpg
original image (1341x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_14-23925-z8b_8597.jpg
original image (1245x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_15-23925-z8b_8601.jpg
original image (1243x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_16-23925-z8a_0989.jpg
original image (1000x1556)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_17-23925-z8a_0998.jpg
original image (1359x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_18-23925-z8b_8626.jpg
original image (1246x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_19-23925-z8a_1021-1.jpg
original image (1118x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Aug 28, 2025 3:51PM
sm_20-23925-z8a_1041.jpg
original image (1036x1000)
