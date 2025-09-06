From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers Over Billionaires Hayward Rally
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Stephania Widger
Location Details:
22737 Mission Blvd, Hayward Calif 94541 Historic City Hall. Mission Blvd/ C St. in Front .
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/831415/
Sign up on Mobilize.us website.
Sept 6th
Noon to 2 pm.
Go to the Mobilize.us website and filter for the date and city to find the correct sign up area.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 28, 2025 12:08PM
