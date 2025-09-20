From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Climate Action vs. Greenwashing: Combating False Solutions to the Climate Emergency
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
350 Hawaiʻi and allies
Location Details:
Hosted from Hawaiʻi on Zoom: https://ivey-uwo.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6vjZ_ZZR4SKvXBsiV_tlw#/registration
Everyone is welcome to join from everywhere!
The People of Hawaiʻi have declared a Climate Emergency!
Join us for an eye-opening Climate Emergency webinar on Global Climate Action Day: Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (2 - 3:30 PM Hawaiʻi / 8 - 9:30 PM ET).
All are welcome! Just join from wherever you are. You must register in advance:
https://ivey-uwo.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6vjZ_ZZR4SKvXBsiV_tlw#/registration
As part of the Sun Day and Make Billionaires Pay weekend of events, 350 Hawaiʻi (https://350hawaii.org/) and our allies are hosting a webinar on "Climate Action vs. Greenwashing."
In Hawaiʻi, we know that the climate crisis necessitates immediate, substantial, real climate action, not false solutions. And while Hawaiʻi is making some strides to meet this critical moment, these efforts are being threatened by federal interference and greedy polluter industries who put their profit over People and the Planet.
Join us as we pull back the curtain to expose two very serious, harmful false solutions being pushed in our state, LNG and nuclear power, and how these false climate solutions are not only creating diversions from us achieving our clean energy goals, but are also creating barriers to climate justice for our communities.
We will also be discussing real climate solutions, including solar energy, and how solar energy is key to combating the climate crisis and moving towards a healthy, equitable future. We will end with sharing actions everyone can take to protect our clean energy future.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!
For more information: https://ivey-https://action.womensmarch.co...
