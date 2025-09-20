top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/20/2025
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Action vs. Greenwashing: Combating False Solutions to the Climate Emergency

Hosted from Hawaiʻi on Zoom: https://ivey-uwo.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6vjZ_ZZR4SKvXBsiV_tlw#/registration Everyone is welcome to join ...
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
350 Hawaiʻi and allies
Location Details:
Hosted from Hawaiʻi on Zoom: https://ivey-uwo.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6vjZ_ZZR4SKvXBsiV_tlw#/registration

Everyone is welcome to join from everywhere!
The People of Hawaiʻi have declared a Climate Emergency!

Join us for an eye-opening Climate Emergency webinar on Global Climate Action Day: Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (2 - 3:30 PM Hawaiʻi / 8 - 9:30 PM ET).

All are welcome! Just join from wherever you are. You must register in advance:
https://ivey-uwo.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6vjZ_ZZR4SKvXBsiV_tlw#/registration


As part of the Sun Day and Make Billionaires Pay weekend of events, 350 Hawaiʻi (https://350hawaii.org/) and our allies are hosting a webinar on "Climate Action vs. Greenwashing."

In Hawaiʻi, we know that the climate crisis necessitates immediate, substantial, real climate action, not false solutions. And while Hawaiʻi is making some strides to meet this critical moment, these efforts are being threatened by federal interference and greedy polluter industries who put their profit over People and the Planet.

Join us as we pull back the curtain to expose two very serious, harmful false solutions being pushed in our state, LNG and nuclear power, and how these false climate solutions are not only creating diversions from us achieving our clean energy goals, but are also creating barriers to climate justice for our communities.

We will also be discussing real climate solutions, including solar energy, and how solar energy is key to combating the climate crisis and moving towards a healthy, equitable future. We will end with sharing actions everyone can take to protect our clean energy future.

All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.

We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!
For more information: https://ivey-https://action.womensmarch.co...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 28, 2025 10:33AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code