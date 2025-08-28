Sacred Water Unity Walk: 700 Miles for Protection from Lithium Mining by Brenda Norrell

The Sacred Water Unity Walk is underway, with Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone walking and running with their Prayer and Sacred Water for protection from lithium mining. Walkers arrived in Laughlin, Nevada, on Wednesday evening, enroute from Hualapai's Ha'Kamwe' in Arizona, to the Paiute Massacre Site, Peehee Mu'huh, Thacker Pass, in northern Nevada. Indigenous Peoples water and land around the world is being poisoned by lithium mining. Lithium is sought for batteries for electric vehicles and cellphones.

Live from the Sacred Water Unity Walk



By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, August 27, 2025



LAUGHLIN, Nevada -- "We're really in drought, we really need the water," Dorece Antonio said, speaking live with the Environmental Education Collaborative, from the Sacred Water Unity Walk on Wednesday evening.



The 700 mile walk to protect the land and water from lithium mining is making its way from Hualapai's Sacred Ha'Kamwe' in Arizona, to Peehee Mu'huh, Thacker Pass in Nevada.



"Every step is a prayer," Dorecee said.



"We are doing it for future generations," said Dorece, Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone grandmother, and a descendant of Ox Sam, a survivor of the Calvary's Massacre at Peehee Mu'huh.



"Right now we're hurting for runners and walkers," Dorece said. She said they are in need of a van to support the walkers and runners.



Late on Wednesday, Dorece was getting tires for her vehicle today, after the route the first two days over rough roads tore up her tires. She said the walk needs water and hydration drinks. It is hot in Laughlin, the temperature is 102 degrees.



Hualapai's Sacred Big Sandy, Ha'Kamwe', in Arizona is targeted with lithium mining by an Australian company, Hawkstone Energy, which is currently halted by Federal Judge Diane Humetewa, Hopi.



Paiute and Shoshone are battling Lithium Americas mining at the Paiute Massacre Site, Peehee Mu'huh, Thacker Pass in northern Nevada.



Currently, Lithium Americas of Canada is constructing a man camp in Winnemucca, Nevada.



Lithium Americas is digging into the Sacred Massacre Site for lithium, devouring water, and violating all federal laws that protect Native American Religious and Historic Places, the environment and the water.



