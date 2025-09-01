Santa Rosa: Labor Day Protest - Workers Over Billionaires! NO ICE! NO Fascism! NO Wars!

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 Santa Rosa, DSA, and more

Location Details:

Old Courthouse Square

4th Street and Mendocino Ave

Downtown Santa Rosa



Peaceful, nonviolent action

When: Labor Day on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 11am – 1pm



Where: Old Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa



Organizers: Democratic Socialists of America, American Party of Labor, Communist Party USA, Party of Socialism and Liberation, and 50501 Santa Rosa



Join a rally and march against oligarchic fascism! Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.



No matter your ideology, we are all united in the fight against fascists!



Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We are growing our movement and fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.



Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, Join us! Together we will demand a country that puts workers over billionaires.



OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:



--Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.



--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.



--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.



--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and all our communities.



--Invest in people not wars.



Every voice matters. Whether you're bringing a sign, shouting chants, or simply bringing your presence - you are making a difference!



Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.