top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/29/2025
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years: The Climate Crisis and Deep Environmental & Racial Injustices

Zoom RSVP: https://cuboulder.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VP9OmYlLTDS8gVBlBLJ7aw#/registration
original image (870x454)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 29, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Natural Hazards Center
Location Details:
Zoom RSVP: https://cuboulder.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VP9OmYlLTDS8gVBlBLJ7aw#/registration
Date & Time: Aug 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Webinar info: https://hazards.colorado.edu/training/hurricane-katrina-at-20

August 29, 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The hurricane and flooding that followed devastated the city of New Orleans and many other communities across the Gulf Coast, leaving an indelible mark on people’s lives.

Katrina was a turning point disaster in American history, exposing deep environmental and social injustices as well as critical issues across the disaster lifecycle. The event, and the protracted recovery that followed, also profoundly influenced disaster research and emergency management practice.

This webinar will bring together authors from The Katrina Bookshelf (https://utpress.utexas.edu/search-grid/?series=the-katrina-bookshelf). This series, edited by Kai Erikson and published by the University of Texas Press, examined many different dimensions of Katrina—ranging from cultural trauma to the impact on children. The books explore the many lessons Katrina taught us about the nature of disasters and about the social world.

We hope you can attend this webinar to learn more about the process of bringing the authors of the Bookshelf together. The panelists will reflect on how the response to Katrina shaped research, practice, and policy landscapes in the decades that followed. They'll also discuss lessons from Katrina that have been overlooked and progress that’s at risk of being rolled back.

PANEL:

Ronald Eyerman is a professor of sociology and codirector of the Center for Cultural Sociology at Yale University. His book Is This America? explores how Katrina has been constructed as a cultural trauma in print media, the arts and popular culture, and television coverage.

Pamela Jenkins is an emerita professor of sociology and faculty in the women’s studies program at the University of New Orleans. Her book Left to Chance: Hurricane Katrina and the Story of Two New Orleans Neighborhoods, examines two African American neighborhoods—working-class Hollygrove and middle-class Pontchartrain Park—to learn how their residents experienced “Miss Katrina” and the long road back to normal life.

Jacquelyn Litt a professor of sociology and women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Her research, which was a central contribution of Displaced: Life in the Katrina Diaspora, focused on practices of informal assistance among African American women survivors post-Katrina.

Lori Peek is director of the Natural Hazards Center and professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder. She is co-editor of Displaced: Life in the Katrina Diaspora. She is also the co-author of Children of Katrina, which offers one of the only long-term, multiyear studies of young people following disaster, and The Continuing Storm, which assesses the storm's ongoing impact on individual lives across the wide-ranging geographies where displaced New Orleanians landed.

Steve Kroll-Smith is a emeritus professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and was formerly a research professor of sociology at the University of New Orleans. Kroll-Smith is a coauthor of Left to Chance: Hurricane Katrina and the Story of Two New Orleans Neighborhoods. He is also the author of Recovering Inequality, a comparative exploration of Hurricane Katrina and the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.

_____________________________________________________

ADDITIONAL ARTICLES & POSTS

INSIDE CLIMATE NEWS (Aug. 26, 2025): Twenty Years After Hurricane Katrina, Experts Fear Trump’s Cuts Will End in a Repeat Catastrophe
"The destruction was harrowing: More than 1,800 people died. Total damages, accounting for inflation, exceeded $200 billion. Katrina’s impacts still linger today. The hurricane reshaped the South, fueling a widespread diaspora of disaster survivors into new areas that altered the economy and community connectedness."
Full article here: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/26082025/todays-climate-hurricane-katrina-aftermath-legacy-trump-fema-cuts/


NRDC POST on FEMA & CLIMATE CRISIS RISKS (Aug. 14, 2025): 20th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina: Lessons Learned and the Dismantling of Disaster Response
"In the two decades since Hurricane Katrina, major policy reforms strengthened disaster response at every level, bolstering the capacity of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) . . . That progress is at risk today as the Trump administration has cut staff, rolled back many of these advances, and left FEMA severely weakened—even threatening to dismantle the agency entirely."
Full article here: https://www.nrdc.org/media/20th-anniversary-hurricane-katrina-lessons-learned-and-dismantling-disaster-response


CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT LAW - Blog Post Aug. 25, 2025
POST: Katrina 20 Years Later: Lessons We Must Heed This Hurricane Season
"Stronger storms and a failing insurance system keep exposing deep inequalities and pushing families into a growing housing crisis."
Full blog here: https://www.ciel.org/katrina-20-years-later/
For more information: https://hazards.colorado.edu/training/hurr...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 27, 2025 6:39PM
§
by Natural Hazards Center
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 6:39PM
sm_natural_hazards_center_hurricane_katrina_book_list.jpg
original image (951x712)
https://hazards.colorado.edu/training/hurr...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code