From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gaza Journalists UNDERFIRE Film Showing
Date:
Friday, September 19, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
MPJC, MPS and UU Church Monterey Peninsula
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula
490 Aguajito Road Carmel, CA 93923
490 Aguajito Road Carmel, CA 93923
Since October 7, 2023, at least 230 journalists have been killed in Gaza. That's more journalists than in both World Wars combined. Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank has made it one of the gravest threats to press freedom globally, not just because of the unconditional military and political support it receives from the U.S., but also the failure of fellow journalists to stand up for their Palestinian colleagues. In this poignant new documentary, Robert Greenwald will expose Israel’s crimes against journalism and humanity through the lives and deaths of Palestinian journalists Belal Jadallah, Heba Al-Abadla, and Ismail al-Ghoul.
Panel discussion to follow.
Organized by Monterey Palestinian Solidarity, Monterey Peace & Justice Center, UU Church of the Monterey Peninsula
Eventbrite link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gazajournalists-under-firefilm-screening-tickets-1618535426029
Brave New Films: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/palestinianjournalists
For more information phone: 831-659-4958
Panel discussion to follow.
Organized by Monterey Palestinian Solidarity, Monterey Peace & Justice Center, UU Church of the Monterey Peninsula
Eventbrite link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gazajournalists-under-firefilm-screening-tickets-1618535426029
Brave New Films: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/palestinianjournalists
For more information phone: 831-659-4958
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gazajournalist...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network