Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media

Gaza Journalists UNDERFIRE Film Showing

Letter's GAZA written in fire along with title of the film with details on the film . Also included is a photo of 3 Palestinian journalists.
Date:
Friday, September 19, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
MPJC, MPS and UU Church Monterey Peninsula
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula

490 Aguajito Road Carmel, CA 93923
Since October 7, 2023, at least 230 journalists have been killed in Gaza. That's more journalists than in both World Wars combined. Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank has made it one of the gravest threats to press freedom globally, not just because of the unconditional military and political support it receives from the U.S., but also the failure of fellow journalists to stand up for their Palestinian colleagues. In this poignant new documentary, Robert Greenwald will expose Israel’s crimes against journalism and humanity through the lives and deaths of Palestinian journalists Belal Jadallah, Heba Al-Abadla, and Ismail al-Ghoul.

Panel discussion to follow.

Organized by Monterey Palestinian Solidarity, Monterey Peace & Justice Center, UU Church of the Monterey Peninsula

Eventbrite link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gazajournalists-under-firefilm-screening-tickets-1618535426029

Brave New Films: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/palestinianjournalists


For more information phone: 831-659-4958
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gazajournalist...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:11PM
