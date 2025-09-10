From the Open-Publishing Calendar
EFF Awards - Celebrating Internet Freedom
Date:
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
EFF
Email:
Location Details:
The San Francisco Design Center
101 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
For over 30 years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has presented awards recognizing key leaders and organizations advancing innovation and championing digital rights. The EFF Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people working toward a better future for technology users, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.
EFF is pleased to welcome all members of the digital rights community, supporters, and friends to this annual award ceremony. Join us for a night of celebration and recognition. Each ticket includes a strolling dinner with desserts, as well as a hosted bar with cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. See you there!
Register today! https://eff.org/effawards
We are proud to present awards to this year's winners:
JUST FUTURES LAW
EFF Award for Leading Immigration and Surveillance Litigation
ERIE MEYER
EFF Award for Protecting Americans' Data
SOFTWARE FREEDOM LAW CENTER, INDIA
EFF Award for Defending Digital Freedoms
