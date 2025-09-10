top
EFF Awards - Celebrating Internet Freedom

Date:
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
EFF
Email:
Location Details:
The San Francisco Design Center
101 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
For over 30 years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has presented awards recognizing key leaders and organizations advancing innovation and championing digital rights. The EFF Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people working toward a better future for technology users, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.

EFF is pleased to welcome all members of the digital rights community, supporters, and friends to this annual award ceremony. Join us for a night of celebration and recognition. Each ticket includes a strolling dinner with desserts, as well as a hosted bar with cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. See you there!

Register today! https://eff.org/effawards

We are proud to present awards to this year's winners:

JUST FUTURES LAW
EFF Award for Leading Immigration and Surveillance Litigation

ERIE MEYER
EFF Award for Protecting Americans' Data

SOFTWARE FREEDOM LAW CENTER, INDIA
EFF Award for Defending Digital Freedoms

EFF Award Ceremony
Wednesday, September 10th, 2025
6:00 PM to 10:00 PM Pacific
San Francisco Design Center Galleria
101 Henry Adams Street, San Francisco, CA

Event Schedule:
6:00 PM Reception
7:30 PM Award Ceremony
8:30 PM Post-event Mingling
For more information: http://eff.org/effawards
