All Out for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Location Details:

Ocean at Water St., Santa Cruz

All Out for Palestine. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide.

