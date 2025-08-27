top
Peninsula
Peninsula Anti-War

In Palo Alto Protesters Demand Palantir Drop Contracts With ICE and Israeli Military

by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
On August 22, demonstrators descended on Palantir's Palo Alto office after a march through the city's downtown.
original image (3150x1934)
Photos: Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Palantir is facilitating war crimes through the use of its technology. It's work with the Israeli military draws criticism from groups concerned about the use of AI in warfare. In addition, the company's systems allow ICE to compile digital profiles, share intelligence across agencies, track individuals, and streamline enforcement operations.

San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay residents stopped at Valor Equity Partners in downtown Palo Alto before marching to Palantir’s headquarters on August 22. Along their march, accompanied by a flat bed truck decorated with a banner that said "Take Down the Oligarchs", they passed out flyers to pedestrians. They arrived at the front door of the Peter Thiel founded company blasting their message with chants of "Purge Palantir" and "Palantir tracks, ICE attacks".

Their demonstration was part of the national “People Over Billionaires” campaign that highlights ways in which private tech firms profit from authoritarian policies. Speakers addressed the harms that Palantir profits from and the Raging Grannies led chants and sang songs they wrote for the occasion. The Grannies started protesting at this location in 2017 when Palantir's headquarters was in Palo Alto. They worked with Mijente and other organizations to stage demonstrations several times a year. In 2020, citing Silicon Valley “liberal attitudes” Alex Karp moved the headquarters to Denver.
§Keffiyeh and upside down flag
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25wishherwell.jpg
original image (2700x2638)
§All lined up along Alma St. at Palantir's front door
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25grnsbest.jpg
original image (3000x2102)
§"Take Down the Oligarchs" flat bed truck followed by marchers
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25long.jpg
original image (3150x1967)
§Speaker from Latinas Contra Cancer
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25darcie.jpg
original image (3000x2337)
§Testing the megaphone
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25vicki.jpg
original image (3000x2265)
§Protester with Palestinian flag
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25valeripalflag.jpg
original image (3000x2289)
§Sign says...
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25mattgrns.jpg
original image (3150x2092)
They blame immigrants so you won't blame billionaires. Photos of Alex Karp, Trump, and Peter Thiel
§ICE runs on Palantir
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25nottagranny.jpg
original image (2219x2700)
§Raging Grannies
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25grannies1.jpg
original image (3000x2163)
§Granny D.
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25denley.jpg
original image (3000x2765)
§Palantir Engine of Tyranny
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25engineoftyranny.jpg
original image (2700x2685)
Waving at traffic along Alma St.
§Palantir tracks, ICE attacks
by L. Hen
Wed, Aug 27, 2025 5:34AM
sm_palantir8-25iceattacks.jpg
original image (2457x3000)
