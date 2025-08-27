In Palo Alto Protesters Demand Palantir Drop Contracts With ICE and Israeli Military by L. Hen

On August 22, demonstrators descended on Palantir's Palo Alto office after a march through the city's downtown.

Photos: Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Palantir is facilitating war crimes through the use of its technology. It's work with the Israeli military draws criticism from groups concerned about the use of AI in warfare. In addition, the company's systems allow ICE to compile digital profiles, share intelligence across agencies, track individuals, and streamline enforcement operations.



San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay residents stopped at Valor Equity Partners in downtown Palo Alto before marching to Palantir’s headquarters on August 22. Along their march, accompanied by a flat bed truck decorated with a banner that said "Take Down the Oligarchs", they passed out flyers to pedestrians. They arrived at the front door of the Peter Thiel founded company blasting their message with chants of "Purge Palantir" and "Palantir tracks, ICE attacks".



Their demonstration was part of the national “People Over Billionaires” campaign that highlights ways in which private tech firms profit from authoritarian policies. Speakers addressed the harms that Palantir profits from and the Raging Grannies led chants and sang songs they wrote for the occasion. The Grannies started protesting at this location in 2017 when Palantir's headquarters was in Palo Alto. They worked with Mijente and other organizations to stage demonstrations several times a year. In 2020, citing Silicon Valley “liberal attitudes” Alex Karp moved the headquarters to Denver.