Tesla Takedown Stanford Shopping Center

Date:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Enter via Plum Ln. (off Sand Hill Rd)

Tesla Showroom is at the end of the short lane (visible from Sand Hill Rd.)





Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬



From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.



Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See:



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.



Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.



Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!



No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



