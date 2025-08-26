Thousands of workers and people in the communities surrounding the Ohio Piketon nuclear processing facility have been contaminated for decades by dangerous poisonous releases. The companies and government have covered up the massive cancer epidemic around the plant and refuse to provide healthcare for most of those contaminated. They spoke out at conference held in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 24, 2025

The Piketon Nightmare Continues: Residents & Workers Speak Out About Cancer Epidemic & NUKE Cover-upFor many decades, there has been an ongoing cancer epidemic around the communities that surround the Piketon nuclear reprocessing plant in Southern Ohio. It is the largest nuclear processing plant in the country. Tens of thousands of people have been contaminated by the highly radioactive plant and continue to get sick and die excruciating deaths from cancer contamination. Despite this, many are still fighting for healthcare with many of the residents on medicaid which now will be eliminated in the new budget bill.At a national meeting on August 24, 2025 some of the residents and workers spoke out abut how they have been impacted by this massive cancer epidemic, the cover-up and their continuing fight to protect their families and loved ones.The conference was initiated by Press Portsmouth Pike Residents For Environmental Safety & Security, Justice For East Palestine Residents, Railroad Workers United RWU, WorkWeek, National Campaign For Single Payer & UFCLP.Additional Media:On 2nd Anniversary Of East Palestine NFS Derailment, The Fight For Residents & Workers &mThe LessonsProduction of Labor Video Project