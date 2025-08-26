top
San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Piketon Nightmare: Residents & Workers Speak Out About Cancer Epidemic & NUKE Cover-up

by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
Thousands of workers and people in the communities surrounding the Ohio Piketon nuclear processing facility have been contaminated for decades by dangerous poisonous releases. The companies and government have covered up the massive cancer epidemic around the plant and refuse to provide healthcare for most of those contaminated. They spoke out at conference held in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 24, 2025
Piketon, Ohio Nuclear Processing Plant That Has Poisoned Thousands
original image (4031x1871)
The Piketon Nightmare Continues: Residents & Workers Speak Out About Cancer Epidemic & NUKE Cover-up

For many decades, there has been an ongoing cancer epidemic around the communities that surround the Piketon nuclear reprocessing plant in Southern Ohio. It is the largest nuclear processing plant in the country. Tens of thousands of people have been contaminated by the highly radioactive plant and continue to get sick and die excruciating deaths from cancer contamination. Despite this, many are still fighting for healthcare with many of the residents on medicaid which now will be eliminated in the new budget bill.

At a national meeting on August 24, 2025 some of the residents and workers spoke out abut how they have been impacted by this massive cancer epidemic, the cover-up and their continuing fight to protect their families and loved ones.

The conference was initiated by Press Portsmouth Pike Residents For Environmental Safety & Security, Justice For East Palestine Residents, Railroad Workers United RWU, WorkWeek, National Campaign For Single Payer & UFCLP.

Additional Media:

On 2nd Anniversary Of East Palestine NFS Derailment, The Fight For Residents & Workers &mThe Lessons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bSlkzkcBsM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
sm_img_2168.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of barrels of radioactive waste is stored around the plant and there is massive leakage into the creeks feeding into the rivers contaminating people in Indiana and throughout region.
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
§The Massive Nuclear Facility Is Highly Dangerous & Has Caused A Massive Cancer Pandemic
by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
sm_img_2150_3.jpg
original image (4025x1976)
Tens of thousands of workers and members of the communities near the Piketon nuclear processing plant have been and continue to be poisoned by radioactive material and other toxins.
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
Radioactive Barrels Alongside the Piketon Plant
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of radioactive barrels of waste are stored directly outside the plant and close to residents in the area. They have caused a cancer pandemic with thousands of people getting all types of cancers. The government including both Democrats and Republicans who represent the people of Ohio have covered up this pandemic and refused to demand that these workers and people all get healthcare because of this dangerous and toxic facility
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
§Part Of The Massive Piketon Nuclear Processing Plant
by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
sm_img_2148_3.jpg
original image (4031x1927)
The Piketon nuclear processing plant in the largest in the United States and was first built in 1952. It continues to operate although it is highly contaminated and poisoning the workers and people living in the area.
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
§Rusty Radioactive Barrels Are Leaking Into The Environment
by LVP
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:13PM
sm_img_2153_3.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rusty leaking barrels surround the Piketon nuclear processing plant and the government agencies have allowed this condition to build up over decades.
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0
