Sacramento: Workers Over Billionaires! Daily Protests Interstate 5 Overpasses
Date:
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Sacramento Co, SEIU and more
Location Details:
Labor Day Weekend Overpasses Protests on Interstate 5
Go Here: https://linktr.ee/davisvisibilitybrigade
PLEASE NOTE: Times & dates vary according to overpass location. Please check the time for your chosen overpass.
Peaceful, nonviolent protests
Go Here: https://linktr.ee/davisvisibilitybrigade
PLEASE NOTE: Times & dates vary according to overpass location. Please check the time for your chosen overpass.
Peaceful, nonviolent protests
Sacramento County: Workers Over Billionaires! Daily Protests at Interstate 5 Overpasses
WHEN: Occurring daily, Friday, August 29 through Monday, September 1. Shifts are broken into two-hour chunks. EVENTS OCCUR ON THE OVERPASS ITSELF.
WHERE: Go here for all locations: https://linktr.ee/davisvisibilitybrigade
Some locations:
Crocker Park, 211 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/832437/
I-5 Overpass at South Land Park Dr.
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/822334/
Pocket Rd overpass over I-5
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/833611/
And even more locations: https://linktr.ee/davisvisibilitybrigade
Organizations:
50501 Sacramento County
WSAC Visibility Brigade
SEIU 2015
Coalition Against Project 2025
Davis Visibility Brigade
and more
LABOR DAY PROTESTS
Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.
We. Are. OVER. It!
Join us in raising the public pressure about the unconstitutional and illegal ICE/DHS kidnappings, detainments, and deportations of undocumented and legal immigrants and U.S. citizens by sending a message to commuters that we will not let our community continue to be terrorized by this tyrannical, fascist administration.
WHY: Trump has authorized DHS/ICE to act on behalf of his and Stephen Miller’s personal and political interests to squash dissent by attacking students exercising their right to free speech, and using terrorist tactics to intimidate and arrest Latinos and other brown and immigrant people across this nation. These victims are being denied their constitutional right to due process, often snatched off the street by plainclothes or badgeless “agents.” ICE/DHS has become Trump's Gestapo, and we will not let these victims of this authoritarian regime be forgotten
We're pissed off about Republican senators and representatives in Congress rolling over to appease their Madman in Chief, and using our tax dollars to fund his fascist takeover of our democratic republic! According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Trump's Big Disasterous Bill increased funds for DHS, Border Patrol, and ICE by $170 billion.
Meanwhile, according to Georgetown University, it cut $863 billion from federal Medicaid - healthcare for underemployed, underpaid, and disabled people- which the Congressional Budget Office predicts will result in 7.8 million Americans losing access to healthcare.
According to the Urban Institute, the bill's cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will result in 22.3 million US families losing some or all of their food benefits. Among these families, 5.3 million would lose at least $25 in SNAP benefits per month, and most of them would be working families and families with children.
This is in addition to clawing back funds pre-allocated to PBS/NPR, clawing back $267 million of previously committed funding for national parks, and ripping funding from climate change and environmental programs at the EPA, CDC, and NIH.
HOW: To participate, sign up at https://form.jotform.com/50501Sacramento/OverIt or show up on the overpass of your choice. You’re welcome to bring a banner and/or a protest sign related to the economy and immigration.
PROTEST SAFETY: We recommend parking nearby, bringing water, wearing a mask and hat, using an alias, and turning off the biometric security for phones (fingerprint/face lock).
Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/davisvisibilitybrigade
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 26, 2025 4:57PM
