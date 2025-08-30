From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Socialist Feminist Movie Showing: "Pride"
Date:
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St., San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Socialist Feminist Movie Showing:
"Pride"
A heartwarming true story of London-based lesbian and gay activists who support striking coal miners in Wales during the 1984 British miners' strike, forging an unlikely but ultimately triumphant alliance.
Requested donation $10-15
Pizza and salad will be served.
Discussion to follow the film.
For more information, call 415-412-4183 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
