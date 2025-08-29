From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Palestine Solidarity Announcements
Date:
Friday, August 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
A weekly broadcast covering news and analysis on the genocide in Gaza and ways to plug into solidarity work for Palestine.
Zoom
https://bit.ly/FridayPSAs
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Call Congress: Stop Starving Gaza & Block the Bombs
https://actionnetwork.org/call_campaigns/call-congress-stop-starving-gaza-and-block-the-bombs/
2) Sign petition for Airbnb to stop listing properties on stolen land
https://www.codepink.org/stopairbnb
3) Flood the Media Newsrooms
https://writersagainstthewarongaza.com/action
4) Sign Petition for Colt Manufacturing to Stop Arming Israel!
https://bit.ly/stopcolt
5) Email CBS: Don't Acquire Genocide Deniers!
https://www.codepink.org/paramountcbs
6) Sign petition to tell Straight Flight Leasing: No Planes for Genocide!
https://www.codepink.org/straightflight
7) Tell these Democrats: Genocide is no time for an AIPAC trip to Israel
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-your-representative-genocide-is-no-time-for-an-aipac-trip-to-israel/
8) Tell newsrooms: End the media blackout on Palestine
https://uscpract.org/mediaemail
9) Tell Microsoft: Stop storing data for use in the AI-powered genocide of Palestinians
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-microsoft-to-stop-partnering-with-israels-genocide
10) Tell the Senate Education Committee: Vote NO on AB 715 no matter which form it returns in.
https://win.newmode.net/cairca/sen-ed-defeat-ab715
11) Sign petition: Let Gaza's Injured Children Heal — Reinstate U.S. Medical Visas Now
https://www.change.org/p/let-gaza-s-injured-children-heal-reinstate-u-s-medical-visas-now
12) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & support a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Thursday 10am-3pm EST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
SCRIPT for White House:
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/call_the_white_house/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 26, 2025 9:02AM
