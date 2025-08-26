From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Interfaith Vigil with the Mothers, Grandmothers, Godmothers of the Disappeared
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
SF ICE Field Office, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco CA
As the attack on immigrants is escalating and ICE the U.S. government is disappearing people. We refuse to stand idly by as masked ICE agents abduct and disappear members of our communities. People are being disappeared into detention centers across the country without due process, and deported, including to third-country prisons in El Salvador, Eswatini, or South Sudan.
Stand with the Godmothers of the Disappeared
We draw strength from the legacy of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina who courageously resisted against regimes that disappeared their children and loved ones through a weekly vigil begun in 1982. We hold this vigil in solidarity with the weekly Interfaith Mother’s Vigils taking place in Los Angeles and across the country this month.We call on all Mothers, Grandmothers, and Godmothers, and other Allies who are willing to speak up and protect their immigrant family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors to join with us.
For more information: https://www.im4humanintegrity.org/2025/08/...
