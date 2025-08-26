top
Americas San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Interfaith Vigil with the Mothers, Grandmothers, Godmothers of the Disappeared

SF ICE Field Office, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco CA
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Location Details:
SF ICE Field Office, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco CA
As the attack on immigrants is escalating and ICE the U.S. government is disappearing people. We refuse to stand idly by as masked ICE agents abduct and disappear members of our communities. People are being disappeared into detention centers across the country without due process, and deported, including to third-country prisons in El Salvador, Eswatini, or South Sudan.

Stand with the Godmothers of the Disappeared
We draw strength from the legacy of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina who courageously resisted against regimes that disappeared their children and loved ones through a weekly vigil begun in 1982. We hold this vigil in solidarity with the weekly Interfaith Mother’s Vigils taking place in Los Angeles and across the country this month.We call on all Mothers, Grandmothers, and Godmothers, and other Allies who are willing to speak up and protect their immigrant family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors to join with us.
For more information: https://www.im4humanintegrity.org/2025/08/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 25, 2025 4:49PM
