Urgent Call: Marginalized Farmers request extension USDA restructuring / reorganization by Harvey Reed III

For too long, marginalized farmers; Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities; women farmers; immigrant and refugee producers; Indigenous nations; rural residents with limited means; and people with disabilities have faced unequal access to land, credit, technical assistance, and market opportunities.

Implement Title 7, Section 2279(2501) Urgent Call for Marginalized Communities



Now is the moment to act with urgency on Title 7, Section 2279(2501) a statutory provision Congress has enacted with explicit intent to uplift marginalized communities in our food and agriculture systems.



Deadline for comment is here, 30 days seems a bit rushed for the broad restructuring and reorganization of USDA service delivery.



If 2501 and other provisions truly exists as statute, the USDA Administration bears a duty to implement it promptly, transparently, and in partnership with the communities it was designed to serve.



The stakes are high: without swift action, generations of discrimination, systemic barriers, and unequal access to opportunity will persist in our farms, markets, and food systems.



If Congress created a targeted program within Title 7, the administration has a responsibility to operationalize it rather than defer to the next fiscal year or the next policy cycle.



Food systems are failures when they exclude a resilient national food system that depends on broad participation: stakeholders and historically underserved producers must have pathways to scale, enter new markets, and participate in procurement programs.



Delays on implementation translate into lost grants, stalled pilots, and missed chances to modernize risk management, conservation, and nutrition programs that could benefit millions.



—Accountability is foundational. Congress shaped the policy; the executive branch must translate statutes into on-the-ground impact.



—That translation requires clarity, timeliness, and measurable benchmarks so communities can see progress, not rhetoric.



Why urgency is a policy choice, not just a timeline

Delays send a signal about who policy really serves. When a statute exists with explicit social aims and a broad coalition supports action, delaying implementation perpetuates cycles of exclusion and uncertainty. The administration’s credibility and the public’s trust in federal stewardship of farming, nutrition, and rural prosperity depends on timely, principled execution that stands up to scrutiny.



What advocates and participants can do right now

Demand a concrete action plan.



Call for a published implementation schedule, with milestones, budgets, and independent oversight.

—Engage communities and stakeholders.

—Broad-based coalitions can ensure that the program design reflects real needs and is accessible to those who have been historically left out.

—Monitor outcomes publicly. Support or request independent evaluations and open data so progress is verifiable and outcomes are improvements in opportunity, income, and resilience.

—Hold leadership accountable. Members of Congress, relevant committees, and USDA leadership should publicly commit to delivering measurable benefits within a defined timeframe.



A sobering reminder



The promise of Title 7, Section 2279(2501) is not just about writing laws; it’s about transforming lives, reviving communities, and strengthening the nation’s food security by inviting all producers to participate fully in our agriculture economy.



Urgency isn’t about rushing policy at the expense of due diligence. It’s about honoring the intent of Congress, empowering marginalized communities with the tools they need to thrive, and delivering tangible, accountable progress for the farm families who feed us all.



