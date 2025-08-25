From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel! Stop Killing Journalists! Stop Starving Gaza!
Date:
Friday, August 29, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
in front of Israeli Consulate - 456 Montgomery
Stop Killing Journalists! Stop Starving Gaza!
NOISE PROTEST at the Israel Consulate to protest the intentional killing of almost 200 journalists, the intentional starvation of Palestinians, the 2-years of nauseating lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, the sadistic murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
We will cause a furious ruckus. We will have megaphones, trumpets, whistles, air horns and drums to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 25, 2025 2:28PM
