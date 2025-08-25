From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin County Food Rescue Program feeds needy seniors
Volunteer food rescue organization seeks to eradicate hunger, keep viable retail food out of landfill and provide a model for other locales to adopt similar practices.
"We are able to feed a large number of seniors per week while keeping fresh, wholesome food out of the landfill," a volunteer told me Sunday at the distribution point for Respecting Our Elders at the Marin Coutny Farmers' Market.
Formed in 2005 by citizens concerned that many Marin County seniors were undernourished, Respecting Our Elders volunteers have collected and distributed over four million pounds of fresh food from local markets over the past nineteen years, a total worth over $100 Million.
On a daily morning basis volunteers begin picking up food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, from a major grocery outlet in Southern Marin and the work their way north to at least four additional retailers.
The food is distributed four days a week to ten different low-income senior housing complexes. In addition, two different open-food days are held in both Bolinas and San Rafael. Volunteers are also involved in smaller food distribution networks where at-risk individuals are identified and served.
A goal of the organization initially was to reduce the monthly food cost for needy seniors to $100, while feeding more severely impoverished seniors for almost no cost to them. Many of these seniors do not qualify for food stamps, so this program is able to close gaps that otherwise would not be filled. As the organization matured it sought to become a model for food rescue and distribution operations elsewhere in the US.
Respecting Our Elders is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 charity that depends on community support to continue fulfilling its mission. Those interested in helping or donating may find more information by visiting the organization's website. https://respectingourelders.org/
