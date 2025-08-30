From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Support Gaza Students – Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
Saturday, August 30, 2025
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fundraiser
Albany El Cerrito for Palestine
Jaffa Coffee Roasters, 1701 University Ave, Berkeley.
Organized by Albany El Cerrito for Palestine, this special sale will be held on Saturday, August 30th, from 11am–2pm at Jaffa Coffee Roasters, 1701 University Ave, Berkeley.
All proceeds will support evacuated students from Gaza pursuing university education in Ireland. Come shop, show your solidarity, and sip some great coffee.
Donate at https://venmo.com/u/honey4Gaza
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 24, 2025 11:54PM
