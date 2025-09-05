top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Interfaith Press Conference for Palestine

sm_gold-symbol-ohm2_1755073846.jpg
original image (1800x1125)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Alec Stefan - Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Email:
Phone:
831.920.7885
Location Details:
Monterey County Courthouse and Jimmy Panetta's Office
1200 Aguajito Rd
Monterey CA, 93940
Monterey Palestine Solidarity announces an open forum and interfaith press conference to address Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s responsibility and expected policy changes regarding Israel’s ongoing violence against the Palestinian people.

The event, scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Monterey County Courthouse, will feature community dialogue, an interfaith press conference, and the submission of a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to Jimmy Panetta’s office.

The event begins at 12:00 PM with an open forum, inviting community members to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Congressman Panetta’s role in shaping U.S. policy.

At 1:00 PM, an interfaith press conference will unite diverse faith leaders and community activists to call for accountability and advocate for policy changes to address the reported genocide.

At 1:30 PM, organizers will submit a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the IDF, highlighting the human toll of the conflict.

“Congressman Panetta has a moral and political obligation to address the devastating impact of Israel’s actions on Palestinian civilians,” said Monterey Palestine Solidarity member Alec Stefan. “This event is a call to action for our community and leaders to stand for justice and human rights.”

All are welcome to attend and participate in this critical dialogue.

For more information, visit http://www.MontereyPalestineEvents.com

Monterey Palestine Solidarity is a community organization dedicated to building solidarity for Palestinian liberation. Through protests, cultural events, and advocacy, the group seeks to educate and mobilize the Monterey Peninsula for justice and peace.
For more information: https://www.montereypalestineevents.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 24, 2025 11:36PM
