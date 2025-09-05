From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Interfaith Press Conference for Palestine
Date:
Friday, September 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Alec Stefan - Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Email:
Phone:
831.920.7885
Location Details:
Monterey County Courthouse and Jimmy Panetta's Office
1200 Aguajito Rd
Monterey CA, 93940
1200 Aguajito Rd
Monterey CA, 93940
Monterey Palestine Solidarity announces an open forum and interfaith press conference to address Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s responsibility and expected policy changes regarding Israel’s ongoing violence against the Palestinian people.
The event, scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Monterey County Courthouse, will feature community dialogue, an interfaith press conference, and the submission of a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to Jimmy Panetta’s office.
The event begins at 12:00 PM with an open forum, inviting community members to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Congressman Panetta’s role in shaping U.S. policy.
At 1:00 PM, an interfaith press conference will unite diverse faith leaders and community activists to call for accountability and advocate for policy changes to address the reported genocide.
At 1:30 PM, organizers will submit a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the IDF, highlighting the human toll of the conflict.
“Congressman Panetta has a moral and political obligation to address the devastating impact of Israel’s actions on Palestinian civilians,” said Monterey Palestine Solidarity member Alec Stefan. “This event is a call to action for our community and leaders to stand for justice and human rights.”
All are welcome to attend and participate in this critical dialogue.
For more information, visit http://www.MontereyPalestineEvents.com
Monterey Palestine Solidarity is a community organization dedicated to building solidarity for Palestinian liberation. Through protests, cultural events, and advocacy, the group seeks to educate and mobilize the Monterey Peninsula for justice and peace.
The event, scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Monterey County Courthouse, will feature community dialogue, an interfaith press conference, and the submission of a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to Jimmy Panetta’s office.
The event begins at 12:00 PM with an open forum, inviting community members to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Congressman Panetta’s role in shaping U.S. policy.
At 1:00 PM, an interfaith press conference will unite diverse faith leaders and community activists to call for accountability and advocate for policy changes to address the reported genocide.
At 1:30 PM, organizers will submit a partial list of names of Palestinian children killed by the IDF, highlighting the human toll of the conflict.
“Congressman Panetta has a moral and political obligation to address the devastating impact of Israel’s actions on Palestinian civilians,” said Monterey Palestine Solidarity member Alec Stefan. “This event is a call to action for our community and leaders to stand for justice and human rights.”
All are welcome to attend and participate in this critical dialogue.
For more information, visit http://www.MontereyPalestineEvents.com
Monterey Palestine Solidarity is a community organization dedicated to building solidarity for Palestinian liberation. Through protests, cultural events, and advocacy, the group seeks to educate and mobilize the Monterey Peninsula for justice and peace.
For more information: https://www.montereypalestineevents.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 24, 2025 11:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network