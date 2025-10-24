From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People of the Americas Unite
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Heart Tribe Presents
Location Details:
4pm: Rally at Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz,
6pm: Talks at Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz
6pm: Talks at Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz
Join us in Santa Cruz for a powerful gathering to uplift immigrant voices, strengthen connections across North America, and celebrate unity through action, dialogue, and music.
✨ Rally at the Clock Tower (Downtown Santa Cruz): 4:00 PM – Free & Open to the Public✨
Talks at Veterans Memorial Building: 6:00 PM
Musical Journey with PORANGUI : 8:00 PM
Event Ends: 10:00 PM
🎤 Featured Speakers:
Dolores Huerta – Co-founder, United Farmworkers Union
Daniel Sheehan – Chief Counsel, Romero Institute
Chase Iron Eyes – Executive Director, Lakota People’s Law Project
🎶 Special Performance 🎶 :
Poranguí – Renowned Brazilian musician, closing the evening with a powerful musical journey
Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate future.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6413936423...
