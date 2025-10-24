top
Americas Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

People of the Americas Unite

4pm: Rally at Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz, 6pm: Talks at Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Heart Tribe Presents
Location Details:
4pm: Rally at Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz,
6pm: Talks at Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz
Join us in Santa Cruz for a powerful gathering to uplift immigrant voices, strengthen connections across North America, and celebrate unity through action, dialogue, and music.

✨ Rally at the Clock Tower (Downtown Santa Cruz): 4:00 PM – Free & Open to the Public✨

Talks at Veterans Memorial Building: 6:00 PM

Musical Journey with PORANGUI : 8:00 PM

Event Ends: 10:00 PM

🎤 Featured Speakers:
Dolores Huerta – Co-founder, United Farmworkers Union
Daniel Sheehan – Chief Counsel, Romero Institute
Chase Iron Eyes – Executive Director, Lakota People’s Law Project

🎶 Special Performance 🎶 :
Poranguí – Renowned Brazilian musician, closing the evening with a powerful musical journey

Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate future.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6413936423...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 24, 2025 10:54AM
Add Your Comments
