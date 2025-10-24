People of the Americas Unite

Date:

Friday, October 24, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Heart Tribe Presents

Location Details:

4pm: Rally at Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz,

6pm: Talks at Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz

Join us in Santa Cruz for a powerful gathering to uplift immigrant voices, strengthen connections across North America, and celebrate unity through action, dialogue, and music.



✨ Rally at the Clock Tower (Downtown Santa Cruz): 4:00 PM – Free & Open to the Public✨



Talks at Veterans Memorial Building: 6:00 PM



Musical Journey with PORANGUI : 8:00 PM



Event Ends: 10:00 PM



🎤 Featured Speakers:

Dolores Huerta – Co-founder, United Farmworkers Union

Daniel Sheehan – Chief Counsel, Romero Institute

Chase Iron Eyes – Executive Director, Lakota People’s Law Project



🎶 Special Performance 🎶 :

Poranguí – Renowned Brazilian musician, closing the evening with a powerful musical journey



Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate future.