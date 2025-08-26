top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/26/2025
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Healthcare in America: The Reality of Medicaid Cuts & Medical Debt in Our Broken System

ZOOM RSVP: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/register/11J_tmM3RlW3RVWnxQ0n6w#/registration
original image (1203x450)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Red Wine & Blue
Location Details:
ZOOM RSVP: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/register/11J_tmM3RlW3RVWnxQ0n6w#/registration
When: Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET)

Where: Virtual / online

Most of us know someone who relies on Medicaid or is struggling under the crushing weight of medical debt. Now, proposed Medicaid cuts threaten to take healthcare from even more people which will force many to face skyrocketing bills or forgo the care they need.

We can’t fix our broken healthcare system unless we all speak up and share the real life impact these changes will have on Americans everywhere.

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Doug Robinson to understand what’s at stake for our families and our communities and why the fight for an equitable healthcare system should matter to us all.
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/1gA2C1EiWUq...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 23, 2025 6:11PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code