Healthcare in America: The Reality of Medicaid Cuts & Medical Debt in Our Broken System

Date:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Red Wine & Blue

Location Details:

When: Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET)



Where: Virtual / online



Most of us know someone who relies on Medicaid or is struggling under the crushing weight of medical debt. Now, proposed Medicaid cuts threaten to take healthcare from even more people which will force many to face skyrocketing bills or forgo the care they need.



We can’t fix our broken healthcare system unless we all speak up and share the real life impact these changes will have on Americans everywhere.



Join us for a conversation with Dr. Doug Robinson to understand what’s at stake for our families and our communities and why the fight for an equitable healthcare system should matter to us all.