From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump and the US Are Paying the Price for Racism and Denial
The pathological narcissist and distractor-in-chief followed his authoritarian playbook of lies, obscenities, threats, and insults and never prepared US communities for these earth-shaking migrations! Prices rise, employment plummets, and trust disappears! Trump must not be allowed to finish his second term!
Trump and the US Are Paying the Price for Racism and Denial
by Marc Batko
[This article posted on August 23, 2025 is available on the Internet, http://www.freetranslations.foundation.]
Trump's tariffs and his draconian immigration policy have pushed countries closer to China and scared immigrants from harvesting crops. Imposing tariffs on the world was described as a way of protecting workers and creating manufacturing jobs. Instead, eleven countries have radically changed their supply chains by replacing the US with Canada.
The Export Collapse
1. Japan declared the US unstable and unreliable and is shifting its exports of lithium, cobalt, and rare earth away from the US. Japan found better business partners.
2. South Korea chose the future and is now exporting to Canada.
3. India suffering from a punitive, political US tariff of 50% for purchasing Russian oil is shifting its exports to other countries for more reliability and certainty.
4. Mexico decries erratic US trade rules. Its entire supply chains now bypass the US. Over the past six months, 500,000 Mexican workers have returned to Mexico strengthening Mexican agriculture with their experience and techniques learned in America. Treated as disposable and exploitable, they feared arrest by ICE thugs and detention camps (funded in the supposedly Big, Beautiful bill with $170 billion).
5. Germany
6. Brazil was a major supplier of soybeans, coffee and cattle. A new agricultural axis has formed that excludes the US. Brazil was hit with a punitive, political tariff of 50% because of BRICS and a right-wing extremist enemy of president Lula.
7. United Kingdom suffered from unpredictable tariffs, regulatory chaos, and politically-motivated trade decisions. America made trade political; Canada made trade reliable! The cost of losing trust is unmistakably clear: factories are moving and research is relocating.
8. Egypt denounced the trade war, the uncertainty like shifting sand, and policy reversals. "We need food security, not political theater!"
9. Vietnam. in the reliability revolution, Vietnam finds predictable economic prices from Canada and escapes American volatility.
10. Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's food chains were upended by American politics.
11. China-Canadian partnerships make a world of difference! "When we call China, we get an airport or a sanitation system. When we call Germany or the US, we get a lecture!" said the Nigerian-born head of the WTO.
Seven US companies are moving to Canada in 2025 because of the collapse of supply chains.
1. GM is moving 15,000 jobs to Ontario and receiving $300 million in tax credits, $500 million over 8 years. With these credits, GM could undercut competition. This is the final nail in the auto coffin! Parts suppliers are losing their largest customer.
2. John Deere is moving to Winnipeg. Citing its need for stable demand. John Deere sees the reckless US government s triggering a cultural apocalypse. It will receive $450 million over 8 years. Its move is devastating rural communities.
3. 3M is moving to Vancouver with its 3000 workers. Spending $2 billion annually on research, 3M will save $72 million in health care costs. Its move is an extinction event!
4. Caterpillar is moving to Hamilton with its 6000 jobs. Receiving $380 million tax deduction, Caterpillar will be 40% more efficient.
5. Boeing is moving to Montreal with its 6000 jobs and will benefit from aerospace tax credits.
6. General Electric moved to Toronto in March 2025 and received $420 million in credits over 5 years.
7. Ford is moving to Windsor, Ontario from Dearborn, Michigan. The pathological narcissist and distractor-in-chief followed his authoritarian playbook of lies, obscenities, threats, and insults and never prepared US communities for these earth-shaking migrations! Prices rise, employment plummets, and trust disappears! Trump must not be allowed to finish his second term!
(all the above data comes from YouTube videos uploaded in August 2025)
by Marc Batko
[This article posted on August 23, 2025 is available on the Internet, http://www.freetranslations.foundation.]
Trump's tariffs and his draconian immigration policy have pushed countries closer to China and scared immigrants from harvesting crops. Imposing tariffs on the world was described as a way of protecting workers and creating manufacturing jobs. Instead, eleven countries have radically changed their supply chains by replacing the US with Canada.
The Export Collapse
1. Japan declared the US unstable and unreliable and is shifting its exports of lithium, cobalt, and rare earth away from the US. Japan found better business partners.
2. South Korea chose the future and is now exporting to Canada.
3. India suffering from a punitive, political US tariff of 50% for purchasing Russian oil is shifting its exports to other countries for more reliability and certainty.
4. Mexico decries erratic US trade rules. Its entire supply chains now bypass the US. Over the past six months, 500,000 Mexican workers have returned to Mexico strengthening Mexican agriculture with their experience and techniques learned in America. Treated as disposable and exploitable, they feared arrest by ICE thugs and detention camps (funded in the supposedly Big, Beautiful bill with $170 billion).
5. Germany
6. Brazil was a major supplier of soybeans, coffee and cattle. A new agricultural axis has formed that excludes the US. Brazil was hit with a punitive, political tariff of 50% because of BRICS and a right-wing extremist enemy of president Lula.
7. United Kingdom suffered from unpredictable tariffs, regulatory chaos, and politically-motivated trade decisions. America made trade political; Canada made trade reliable! The cost of losing trust is unmistakably clear: factories are moving and research is relocating.
8. Egypt denounced the trade war, the uncertainty like shifting sand, and policy reversals. "We need food security, not political theater!"
9. Vietnam. in the reliability revolution, Vietnam finds predictable economic prices from Canada and escapes American volatility.
10. Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's food chains were upended by American politics.
11. China-Canadian partnerships make a world of difference! "When we call China, we get an airport or a sanitation system. When we call Germany or the US, we get a lecture!" said the Nigerian-born head of the WTO.
Seven US companies are moving to Canada in 2025 because of the collapse of supply chains.
1. GM is moving 15,000 jobs to Ontario and receiving $300 million in tax credits, $500 million over 8 years. With these credits, GM could undercut competition. This is the final nail in the auto coffin! Parts suppliers are losing their largest customer.
2. John Deere is moving to Winnipeg. Citing its need for stable demand. John Deere sees the reckless US government s triggering a cultural apocalypse. It will receive $450 million over 8 years. Its move is devastating rural communities.
3. 3M is moving to Vancouver with its 3000 workers. Spending $2 billion annually on research, 3M will save $72 million in health care costs. Its move is an extinction event!
4. Caterpillar is moving to Hamilton with its 6000 jobs. Receiving $380 million tax deduction, Caterpillar will be 40% more efficient.
5. Boeing is moving to Montreal with its 6000 jobs and will benefit from aerospace tax credits.
6. General Electric moved to Toronto in March 2025 and received $420 million in credits over 5 years.
7. Ford is moving to Windsor, Ontario from Dearborn, Michigan. The pathological narcissist and distractor-in-chief followed his authoritarian playbook of lies, obscenities, threats, and insults and never prepared US communities for these earth-shaking migrations! Prices rise, employment plummets, and trust disappears! Trump must not be allowed to finish his second term!
(all the above data comes from YouTube videos uploaded in August 2025)
For more information: http://www.freetranslations.foundation
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network