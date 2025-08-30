From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Radical Queer Anti/Social
Date:
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame
Email:
Location Details:
Email us or DM us for location, will be in a park in SF.
Bring snacks to share, mask when close to people and come hangout.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 22, 2025 11:54PM
