Radical Queer Anti/Social

Date:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Gay Shame

Email:

Location Details:

Email us or DM us for location, will be in a park in SF.

Bring snacks to share, mask when close to people and come hangout.