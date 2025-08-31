55th Chicano Moratorium

Date:

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

CSO San Jose

Location Details:

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Join us as we commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium!



On August 29th, 1970 - 30,000 Chicanes marched against the war in Vietnam to demand an end to the war and the disproportionate deaths of Chicanos abroad as well as equality and social justice at home!



We will march and rally starting at Mexican Heritage Plaza —> Story/King Rd followed by an educational by veteran Chicano activist and co-founder of the Brown Berets, Carlos Montes at Amigos de Guadalupe Center - 1897 Alum Rock Ave #35, San Jose,CA



On the 55th commemoration of the Chicano Moratorium, we demand End to the Deportations, ICE out of San Jose and end to the genocide in Palestine.



Our struggle to protect our Chicano communities, putting end to war and for equality and social justice continues!



WE DEMAND ICE OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES

END TO THE DEPORTATIONS

END TO THE GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE

LEGALIZATION FOR ALL

FREE ULISES

FREE THEM ALL