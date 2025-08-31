From the Open-Publishing Calendar
55th Chicano Moratorium
Date:
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CSO San Jose
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
Join us as we commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium!
On August 29th, 1970 - 30,000 Chicanes marched against the war in Vietnam to demand an end to the war and the disproportionate deaths of Chicanos abroad as well as equality and social justice at home!
We will march and rally starting at Mexican Heritage Plaza —> Story/King Rd followed by an educational by veteran Chicano activist and co-founder of the Brown Berets, Carlos Montes at Amigos de Guadalupe Center - 1897 Alum Rock Ave #35, San Jose,CA
On the 55th commemoration of the Chicano Moratorium, we demand End to the Deportations, ICE out of San Jose and end to the genocide in Palestine.
Our struggle to protect our Chicano communities, putting end to war and for equality and social justice continues!
WE DEMAND ICE OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES
END TO THE DEPORTATIONS
END TO THE GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE
LEGALIZATION FOR ALL
FREE ULISES
FREE THEM ALL
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/csosanjose/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 22, 2025 6:07PM
