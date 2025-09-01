Santa Cruz Labor Day Protest

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

Special edition of the ongoing protest against the Trump Regime. Join your fellow activists and union members in celebrating unions and pushing back against the many offenses of the Trump regime against workers (including ICE workplace raids and termination of union contracts). Bring your signs and noisemakers! Co-sponsored by Indivisible Santa Cruz County and the Greater Santa Cruz Federation of Teachers, Local 2030.



Metered Parking is free on Labor Day and there should be lots of parking available at the County Building.

