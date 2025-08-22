From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Foothill Radical Zinefair
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Foothill Radical Zinefair
Location Details:
North San Juan Community Center - 29190 Ca-49. Roughly 25 minutes north of Nevada City.
❤️ a free media fair to inspire & nurture radical ideas & action in the Sierra Foothills
❤️ 11am-6pm on Saturday, November 8th
❤️ North San Juan Community Center, 29190 CA-49, 95960
🧡 The NSJ Community Center grounds include an ADA-compliant indoor venue, a stocked free store, a playground, a beautiful pollinator & food garden, and lots of open outdoor space. It’s located in a small town roughly half an hour from Nevada City & Grass Valley. Carpooling from NC/GV is encouraged; limited space available in the community center parking lot, overflow parking along Hwy 49.
💚 We’re so excited for this opportunity to share knowledge and skills as a community! Everyone is invited to reach out with offers and suggestions for tables, workshops, activities, panels, hosted discussions, etc.
If it’s cool and we can make it happen then it will happen! Cool stuff to be announced as plans solidify over the next couple months
Here are our current plans regarding…
Contagions
- high quality masks available in multiple sizes; masking required throughout event
- air purifiers in indoor areas
- bathrooms and frequent touchpoints disinfected regularly
Mobility Accessibility
- close parking and drop-off available for people who need it, with or without a disability placard
- wheelchair accessible bathrooms available
- unobstructed pathways throughout event
- variety of seating provided, everyone encouraged to bring extra seating if able
Sensory Considerations
- natural and non-fluorescent lighting only
- designated low-stimulation area
- no smoking in main areas
- fragrances discouraged
We enthusiastically welcome all feedback on how this event can be more accessible and inclusive. please direct any suggestions/requests to foothillbookfair [at] proton.me or on Instagram to @foothillradicalbookfair
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/foothillradicalb...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 22, 2025 12:58PM
