Convicted felon Trump’s White House expands attack on the Smithsonian Institution
2021 Impeachment
Reportedly, "President Donald J. Trump was impeached a second time on January 13, 2021. The impeachment took place a week after the January 6 attack on the Capitol and one week before President Trump was due to leave office; the charges alleged that he incited the attack. As stated in the Articles of Impeachment, the House of Representatives voted 232–197 to try the president for having “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol.” The trial in the Senate took place after the president’s term had ended, a first in U.S. history. The Senate voted 57–43 to convict, short of the two-thirds majority required by the Constitution, and he was again acquitted."
Convicted felon Trump’s White House expands attack on the Smithsonian Institution
By Lynda Carson - August 22, 2025
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is wrong by claiming that the Smithsonian Institute does not have uplifting examples of American life in their museums or magazine articles.
As an example, a number of years ago a close friend of mine had one of his handmade guitars on exhibit at the Smithsonian Institute, and I thought that this was really cool.
As an additional example, during April of 2022, the Smithsonian Magazine had a great article called ‘The Legend of the Music Tree’, https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/the-legend-of-the-music-tree-180979792/ . In the article about a very rare tree, they presented or mentioned a guitarist named Matt Thomas playing a fantastic handmade guitar that was made from the very same tree that the article was about; Matt Thomas, The Tree guitar; Click here to listen to Matt Thomas play some music on the beautiful handmade guitar, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak7dxsvaVNk&list=RDMM , that is very uplifting.
For what it’s worth, an original acoustic solo song called Blue Thursday, by myself ‘Lynda Carson’ on a handmade guitar that I built may be heard by clicking here, https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiHqIWBbAVfuFkm0I .
Convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher.
For the record, the fascist right-wing convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is the first president to enter office at the White House as a convicted felon, namely 34 felony convictions. However, it should be noted that in the State of California, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, is not allowed or fit to become a dog catcher a.k.a. Animal Control Officer https://www.calanimals.org/animal-control-officers . Why? Because, “Humane officers (dog catchers) must satisfy the requirements of Government Code sections 1029, 1030, and 1031, which include being of good moral character; being free from any physical, emotional, or mental condition that might adversely affect the exercise of the humane officer's powers; and not having been convicted of a felony.”
That’s right! In California, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher! What do you think about that?
Convicted felon Trump’s White House expands attack on the Smithsonian Institution:
On Thursday August 21, 2025, in its second attack on the Smithsonian Institution in recent days, the White House expanded the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s propaganda pressure campaign and assault on the Smithsonian Institution, in a release called “President Trump is Right About The Smithsonian.”
It does not state who authored the latest White House release attacking the Smithsonian Institution, but it may have been authored by Trump’s myrmidons, Lindsey Halligan, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Staff Secretary, Vince Haley, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council, or Russell Vought, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
According to FEC records, Vince Haley reportedly of Falls Church, VA, is a staunch Republican campaign contributor https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Vince+Haley , as well as Russell Vought is listed as an established Republican campaign contributor https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Russell+Vought .
President Trump is Right About The Smithsonian? Says who?
The latest extreme right-wing propaganda release pressuring the Smithsonian Institution to change its exhibits or information to satisfy the demands of the convicted felon President Trump’s efforts to whitewash our American history, targets the “National Museum of African American History and Culture,” including some content featured by https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibram_X._Kendi “Ibram X. Kendi,” at the museum.
The fascist propaganda release next goes on to target “The American History Museum for prominently displaying the “Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag” at its entrance, which was also flown alongside the American flag at multiple Smithsonian campuses.”
In its own offensive words, the White House fascist propaganda campaign then goes on to attack “The National Portrait Gallery” that features some art commemorating the act of illegally crossing the “inclusive and exclusionary” southern border — even making it a finalist for one of its awards.
The offensive White House propaganda release additionally targets an exhibit about the Middle Passage in the “The National Museum of African Art,” an “LGBTQ-plus History” exhibit in “The American History Museum,” an exhibit that features Latinos and Latinas with disabilities in “The National Museum of the American Latino,” and how the Black Lives Matter movement unites them.
The convicted felon President Trump’s past attacks against Anthony Fauci are not a secret, and in the White House propaganda release it goes on to attack an examination of the career of Anthony Fauci in “The National Portrait Gallery,” then it goes on to target an exhibit about “transgender” athletes in the ‘American History Museum,” and follows up with an attack on an exhibit depicting migrants watching a fireworks display in the U.S., in addition to some other ridiculous obscene brutal vicious attacks on the Smithsonian Institution that are too numerous to mention at this point, but are reported on in an article with Artnews.
Reportedly, there is much resistance to the convicted felon Presidents Trump’s efforts to whitewash our nations’ history.
And on the Thursday August 21, 2025 show on Democracy Now, they re-played a wonderful interview with Lonnie Bunch of the Smithsonian Institution, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orXLSaROGm8 , who’s is under attack by the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Some more information about our nation’s history available with the Smithsonian Institution may be found in a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Four Times the Results of a Presidential Election Were Contested
http://web.archive.org/web/20250514185116/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/rigged-vote-four-us-presidential-elections-contested-results-180961033/
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/rigged-vote-four-us-presidential-elections-contested-results-180961033/
archiving-the-january-6-insurrection-for-history - January 6, 2022
http://web.archive.org/web/20250516183215/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/archiving-the-january-6-insurrection-for-history-180979327/
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/archiving-the-january-6-insurrection-for-history-180979327/
smithsonian-continues-collecting-artifacts-jan-6-capitol-attack
https://www.si.edu/newsdesk/releases/smithsonian-continues-collecting-artifacts-jan-6-capitol-attack-0
How the Smithsonian and Other Museums Are Responding to the U.S. Capitol Riot
January 12, 2021
http://web.archive.org/web/20250624203646/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/how-us-museums-are-responding-violence-capitol-180976738/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
smithsonian-curators-discuss-artworks-damaged-violent-capitol-attacks
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/smithsonian-curators-discuss-artworks-damaged-violent-capitol-attacks-180977103/
history/how-the-1973-dc-home-rule-act-enabled-the-nations-capital-to-govern-itself-with-congressional-oversight
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/how-the-1973-dc-home-rule-act-enabled-the-nations-capital-to-govern-itself-with-congressional-oversight-180987180/
history/when-white-supremacists-staged-the-only-successful-coup-in-us-history
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-white-supremacists-staged-the-only-successful-coup-in-us-history-180985400/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
What newly digitized records reveal about the Tuskegee syphilis study
http://web.archive.org/web/20241213093011/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/what-newly-digitized-records-reveal-about-the-tuskegee-syphilis-study-180983568/#:~:text=The%20Tuskegee%20syphilis%20study%2C%20as,the%20study%20continued%20for%20decades.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/what-newly-digitized-records-reveal-about-the-tuskegee-syphilis-study-180983568/#:~:text=The%20Tuskegee%20syphilis%20study%2C%20as,the%20study%20continued%20for%20decades.
brief-history-human-challenge-trials
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/brief-history-human-challenge-trials-180976556/
medical-mistrust-among-black-and-african-american-populations
https://learninglab.si.edu/collections/medical-mistrust-among-black-and-african-american-populations/jGJd7FYs03yp5MVU
Slavery and Freedom
http://web.archive.org/web/20250407211213/https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/exhibitions/slavery-and-freedom
https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/exhibitions/slavery-and-freedom
The ghosts of My Lai
http://web.archive.org/web/20250711183219/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/ghosts-my-lai-180967497/
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/ghosts-my-lai-180967497/
What-we-know-about CIA's midcentury-mind-control-project
http://web.archive.org/web/20250729220821/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/what-we-know-about-cias-midcentury-mind-control-project-180962836/
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/what-we-know-about-cias-midcentury-mind-control-project-180962836/
A spoonful of sugar-helps the radioactive-oatmeal-go-down
http://web.archive.org/web/20250718103845/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/spoonful-sugar-helps-radioactive-oatmeal-go-down-
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/spoonful-sugar-helps-radioactive-oatmeal-go-down-180962424/
Was the 1623 poisoning of 200 native americans the continents first war crime
http://web.archive.org/web/20250720230743/https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/was-the-1623-poisoning-of-200-native-americans-the-continents-first-war-crime-180982202/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/was-the-1623-poisoning-of-200-native-americans-the-continents-first-war-crime-180982202/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
The-shocking-savagery-of-americas-early-history
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-shocking-savagery-of-americas-early-history-22739301/
Where Nixon’s troubles began
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/where-nixons-troubles-began-45384185/
The true story of the ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/true-story-trial-chicago-7-180976063/
The history of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/true-story-trial-chicago-7-180976063/
black-panthers-were-founded-50-years-ago-and-their-influence-hasnt-waned
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/black-panthers-were-founded-50-years-ago-and-their-influence-hasnt-waned-180960940/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
rank-and-file-women-black-panther-party-their-powerful-influence
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/rank-and-file-women-black-panther-party-their-powerful-influence-180971591/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
black-panther-party-mini-museum-opening-juneteenth (In Oakland, CA)
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/black-panther-party-mini-museum-opening-juneteenth-180977996/?itm_source=related-content&itm_medium=parsely-api
Juneteenth-us-second-independence-day-federal-holiday
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/why-juneteenth-us-second-independence-day-federal-holiday-180978015/
(COINTELPRO Operation to squash dissidents)
meet-the-people-who-stole-from-the-fbiafter-43-years-theyve-decided-to-come-forward
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/meet-the-people-who-stole-from-the-fbiafter-43-years-theyve-decided-to-come-forward-180948254/
What happened on John Lennon’s last day
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/what-happened-john-lennons-last-day-180976410/
>>>>>>
