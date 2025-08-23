From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Justice Coalition
Email:
Phone:
4155850414
Location Details:
Ocean at Water St. Santa Cruz
Support for Palestinian rights, BDS and a ceasefire while opposition to occupation, apartheid, genocide. Bring pots and spoons to demand an end to starvation tactics.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 21, 2025 7:47PM
