CNA NNU Kaisers Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use Of AI To Eliminate Nursing Staff In San Rafael & Kaiser SystemCNA NNU Kaiser nurses and their supporters rallied on 8/21/25 at the Kaiser clinic in San Rafael against the layoff of 41 nurses. They reported that Kaiser which has billions of dollars in profits is using AI instead of nurse professionals and are driving members and patients of Kaiser on video appointments instead of seeing nurses and doctors. They reported that more and more patients are putting off seeing a professional and end up sicker even collapsing when they do come in.The union says that they have a clause requiring negotiation on the implementation of AI but that is being ignored by Kaiser management. Additionally Kaiser is turning the clinics into for profit operations unlike the Kaiser hospitals and are using this change to implement more union busting tactics.