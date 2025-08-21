top
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

CNA Kaiser San Rafael Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use of AI

by LVP
Thu, Aug 21, 2025 6:37PM
CNA NNU Kaiser nurses and supporters rallied against the layoff of 41 nurses in San Rafael and the use of AI to eliminate nurses and healthcare workers
CNA NNU Kaiser nurses and supporters rallied against the layoff of 41 nurses in San Rafael and the use of AI to eliminate nurses and healthcare workers
original image (4032x3024)
CNA NNU Kaisers Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use Of AI To Eliminate Nursing Staff In San Rafael & Kaiser System

CNA NNU Kaiser nurses and their supporters rallied on 8/21/25 at the Kaiser clinic in San Rafael against the layoff of 41 nurses. They reported that Kaiser which has billions of dollars in profits is using AI instead of nurse professionals and are driving members and patients of Kaiser on video appointments instead of seeing nurses and doctors. They reported that more and more patients are putting off seeing a professional and end up sicker even collapsing when they do come in.

The union says that they have a clause requiring negotiation on the implementation of AI but that is being ignored by Kaiser management. Additionally Kaiser is turning the clinics into for profit operations unlike the Kaiser hospitals and are using this change to implement more union busting tactics.

Additional Media:

CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War On Workers & The Community At UCParnassus Hospital
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8

Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
§Shame For Layoffs
by LVP
Thu, Aug 21, 2025 6:37PM
sm_cna_kaiser_shame_for_layoffs_-21-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses are angry that Kaiser is making billions but cutting nurses at the same time that there is a backlog of appointments for healthcare.
https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
§Nurses & Supporters Rally Against The Massive Layoffs
by LVP
Thu, Aug 21, 2025 6:37PM
sm_cna_truck_don_t_layoff_nurses_8-21-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite the desperate need of nurses including mental healthcare nurses Kaiser at this for profit operation is having a major layoff
https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
§The CNA Has Demanded Safe Staffing & The Cutbacks At San Rafael Threaten That
by LVP
Thu, Aug 21, 2025 6:37PM
cna_nnu_safet_staffing.jpg
Kaiser nurses have been fighting for safe staffing and now Kaiser is laying off a large number of nurses despite the backlog of appointments. They are introducing AI to eliminate nurses and all labor to increase their profits.
https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
