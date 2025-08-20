Diverse Coalition Denounces Pro-Israel ‘Classroom Censorship’ Bill (AB 715) at Capitol by CAIR California

August 20, 2025 - The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), California Faculty Association (CFA), Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) Action, and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Bay Area held a press conference and rally yesterday to oppose AB 715. After the program, participants visited lawmakers’ offices to urge a NO vote on AB 715 and on any amendments that preserve its censorship framework.