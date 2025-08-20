TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif., August 20, 2025 — The Center for Biological Diversity and a neighborhood group sued the city of Twentynine Palms today for approving a luxury glamping resort near Joshua Tree National Park without thoroughly evaluating environmental harms.

In July the city council approved Ofland Hotel on a 152-acre site a half-mile from the national park. The city did not conduct a thorough study on how the 100-unit resort would affect sensitive wildlife, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental factors.“If we want people to enjoy the great outdoors, we have to support responsible development that doesn’t desecrate it. Unfortunately, Ofland Hotel isn’t a responsible development,” said Meredith Stevenson, an attorney at the Center. “The law is clear in requiring projects to identify and reduce wildlife harms, air pollution and other irreversible consequences. The future of this unique desert community relies on leaders following the law.”Today’s lawsuit was filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court by the Center and Indian Cove Neighbors.“We moved to Twentynine Palms because it borders one of the most beautiful national parks in the country,” said John Talley-Jones, a Twentynine Palms resident. “I know I’m not the only one who values the open space and daily visits by wildlife — even the rattlesnakes, tarantulas and scorpions. I welcome growth, but it has to respect what makes this place special. When projects touch the park’s buffer zone or wildlife corridors, we need strict review.”The lawsuit says the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act by approving the project without considering how it would harm the habitat of desert tortoises, burrowing owls, American badgers and other sensitive animals and plants. The project site is located in a critical wildlife corridor that links the national park to undeveloped land.Today’s lawsuit also says the city failed to adequately consider how traffic from hundreds of resort guests would increase greenhouse gas emissions and harm air quality.The project would include 100 cabins with pools, splash pads, a spa, an outdoor movie theater, a restaurant and other amenities.“This is about more than opposing a single development. It is about honoring the natural harmony of this desert community, where people and the environment are deeply connected,” said Tonya Jones, a Twentynine Palms resident.Photo: Animal tracks and burrows show signs of wildlife activity at the site of an approved hotel project in Twentynine Palms, near Joshua Tree National Park. Photo credit: Cindy Bernard.The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.Indian Cove Neighbors is a coalition of residents living in and near the Twentynine Palms neighborhood of Indian Cove. We advocate for the preservation of our starry skies, diverse plants and wildlife and the rural quality of our neighborhood.