Sacramento International Film Festival
Friday, August 29, 2025
8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Other
California Film Foundation
916-524-5138
California Railroad Museum, 125 I Street
It gives us great pleasure to introduce you to the 30th annual Sacramento International Film Festival. As Sacramento's festival dedicated solely to Cinema art, our mission is to be a catalyst for greater appreciation of cinema as art, build the local filmmaking community, and work with Hollywood and independents alike to showcase Northern California as a dynamic place to shoot and screen movies. Our ultimate goal is to create understanding between people of diverse cultures through the art of cinema.
For more information: http://californiafilm.net
