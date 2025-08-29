Sacramento International Film Festival

Date:

Friday, August 29, 2025

Time:

8:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

California Film Foundation

Email:

Phone:

916-524-5138

Location Details:

California Railroad Museum, 125 I Street

It gives us great pleasure to introduce you to the 30th annual Sacramento International Film Festival. As Sacramento's festival dedicated solely to Cinema art, our mission is to be a catalyst for greater appreciation of cinema as art, build the local filmmaking community, and work with Hollywood and independents alike to showcase Northern California as a dynamic place to shoot and screen movies. Our ultimate goal is to create understanding between people of diverse cultures through the art of cinema.