Protest Up-Zoning
Saturday, August 23, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
S.F. City Hall, Plaza Side, Civic Center
Join the state-wide Up-Zoning Protest
Saturday, August 23 at City Hall at 11 AM
Find out what actions you can take to stop the demolition of our cities.
Mary Lurie's harmful upzoning has residents outraged - and now Senator Wiener is pushing even more height and density with zero affordability!
https://www.livablecalifornia.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8095069684...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 20, 2025 1:37PM
