top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/1/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Monterey: Workers Over Billionaires! Labor Day Protest

Window on the Bay 717 Del Monte Ave Monterey, CA 93940
original image (768x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-Labor Rights Volunteers
Location Details:
Window on the Bay
717 Del Monte Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey: Workers Over Billionaires! Labor Day Protest

Stand Strong for Worker & Immigrant Rights!

Labor Day on Monday, September 1 at 2pm – 5pm

Post: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/821403/

The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.

Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.

On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.

In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day. On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.

--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

--Invest in people not wars.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/821403/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 20, 2025 1:25PM
§
by Pro-Labor Rights Volunteers
Wed, Aug 20, 2025 1:25PM
sm_labor_day_monterery_espanol.jpeg
original image (768x960)
Monterey: Protesta del Día del Trabajo

¡Los trabajadores por encima de los multimillonarios!

Lunes 1 de septiembre de 2 p. m. a 5 p. m.

https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/821403/

Los multimillonarios continúan librando una guerra cruel contra los trabajadores, con sus compinches en la administración, ICE y las fuerzas del orden que respaldan sus ataques. Este Día del Trabajo continuaremos manteniéndonos firmes, luchando por las escuelas públicas por encima de las ganancias privadas, la atención médica por encima de los fondos de cobertura, la prosperidad compartida por encima de la política corporativa.

Los trabajadores construyeron esta nación y sabemos cómo cuidarnos unos a otros. No retrocederemos, nunca dejaremos de luchar por nuestras familias y los derechos y libertades que garantizan el acceso a oportunidades y una vida mejor para todos los estadounidenses. El tiempo del multimillonario se acabó.

El 1 de septiembre continuaremos el movimiento que lanzamos juntos el 1 de mayo, solidarizándonos con todas nuestras comunidades bajo ataque y luchando por victorias reales para toda nuestra gente.

En miles de comunidades de todo el país, lo alentamos a que se una a nosotros en el Día del Trabajo. En las calles, fuera de las oficinas de los criminales corporativos que están detrás de los ataques a nuestras libertades y en las oficinas del Congreso. Juntos exigiremos un mundo que funcione para todos nosotros.

NUESTRAS DEMANDAS PARA CONSTRUIR LA SOCIEDAD QUE TODOS MERECEMOS:

--Detengan la toma de control multimillonaria y la corrupción desenfrenada de la administración Trump.

--Proteger y defender Medicaid, el Seguro Social y otros programas para los trabajadores.

--Escuelas totalmente financiadas, atención médica y vivienda para todos.

--Alto a los ataques contra los inmigrantes, los negros, los indígenas, las personas trans y todas nuestras comunidades.

--Invertir en personas, no en guerras.

Tenga en cuenta: Un principio fundamental detrás de todos nuestros eventos es el compromiso con la acción no violenta. Esperamos que todos los participantes busquen reducir cualquier posible confrontación con aquellos que no están de acuerdo con nuestros valores. Las armas de cualquier tipo, incluidas las legalmente permitidas, no deben llevarse a eventos.
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/821403/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code