top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/22/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Peter Thiel Takedown at Palo Alto Palantir Office

Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto Non marchers can hang with the Raging Grannies from 11am to greet the arrival of the marchers. 10...
original image (1356x1372)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 22, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Rising Silicon Valley
Email:
Location Details:
Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto

Non marchers can hang with the Raging Grannies from 11am to greet the arrival of the marchers. 100 Hamilton Ave, Palantir Office (we gather at the entrance on Alma St just around the corner)
On Friday August 22, join Stop Billionaires Summer and our allies in Palo Alto for Thiel Takedown: a People Over Billionaires mass action against Peter Thiel and his prize pony deportation-war machine, Palantir.

Palantir profits from deportations, data surveillance and genocide. With YOUR personal info!

Over the summer, Stop Billionaires Summer has already taken the fight to Palantir’s doorstep in Palo Alto twice — drawing mainstream and independent media coverage, raising local awareness about Peter Thiel and Palantir, and even shutting down one of their biggest recruitment events of the year. We’ve let Palo Alto know exactly who’s in their backyard.

Now it’s time to turn up the heat.

What: Thiel Takedown — People Over Billionaires Action
When: Friday, August 22nd, 10:30am (March begins at 11:00)
Where: Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto

🚍 Shuttle buses will be available from San Jose (details coming soon on the RSVP page). See link here.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/thiel-tak...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 20, 2025 11:49AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code