Peter Thiel Takedown at Palo Alto Palantir Office

Date:

Friday, August 22, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Rising Silicon Valley

Email:

Location Details:

Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto



Non marchers can hang with the Raging Grannies from 11am to greet the arrival of the marchers. 100 Hamilton Ave, Palantir Office (we gather at the entrance on Alma St just around the corner)

On Friday August 22, join Stop Billionaires Summer and our allies in Palo Alto for Thiel Takedown: a People Over Billionaires mass action against Peter Thiel and his prize pony deportation-war machine, Palantir.



Palantir profits from deportations, data surveillance and genocide. With YOUR personal info!



Over the summer, Stop Billionaires Summer has already taken the fight to Palantir’s doorstep in Palo Alto twice — drawing mainstream and independent media coverage, raising local awareness about Peter Thiel and Palantir, and even shutting down one of their biggest recruitment events of the year. We’ve let Palo Alto know exactly who’s in their backyard.



Now it’s time to turn up the heat.



What: Thiel Takedown — People Over Billionaires Action

When: Friday, August 22nd, 10:30am (March begins at 11:00)

Where: Heritage Park, 300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto



🚍 Shuttle buses will be available from San Jose (details coming soon on the RSVP page). See link here.