San Francisco: Federal Employees Labor Day Protest

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Federal unions & allies

Location Details:

Philip Burton Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Avenue

San Francisco, CA, 94102

Federal Employees Labor Day Protest



Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Stop the Illegal Firings of Federal Workers!



Protect Unions & Worker Rights Now!



Save Our Democracy!



March with federal unions, your fellow workers and former workers to protest the illegal firing of members of the Federal Workforce, -without cause- from the V.A., Social Security, Dept. of Education, Treasury, Labor, HHS, CDC, and all Federal Agencies.



PROTEST: The illegal elimination of Federal Unions



PROTEST: Firing without cause



PROTEST: The removal of the "Rule of Law" from our land.



Parking is available beneath the Civic Center Plaza. If you take BART, the Civic Center Station is less than a 5-minute walk.



We rally to call out the illegal Trump Administration's Actions:



-To indiscriminately fire federal employess inviolation of Title 5 U.S.C. 2301



-To eliminate Federal Employee Unions andCollective Bargaining Agreements in violation ofThe Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (P.L. 95-454)



-To desecrate Article 1, Section 7 & Section 8 of theU.S. Constitution in violation of: Clinton v. City ofNew York, 524 U.S. 417 (1998) U.S.S.C.



Demand DOGE keep their hands off your IRS Tax Returns, your Social Security data, V.A. data, and Medicare data, your most private information.



Together we can fight this unprecedented attack on Federal employees, OUR government, and the people!



Some protest signs will be provided but feel free to bring your own.





Sponsors:



American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)



American Postal Workers Union (APWU)



National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)



National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)

