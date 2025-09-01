From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco: Federal Employees Labor Day Protest
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Federal unions & allies
Location Details:
Philip Burton Federal Building
450 Golden Gate Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94102
450 Golden Gate Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94102
Federal Employees Labor Day Protest
Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stop the Illegal Firings of Federal Workers!
Protect Unions & Worker Rights Now!
Save Our Democracy!
March with federal unions, your fellow workers and former workers to protest the illegal firing of members of the Federal Workforce, -without cause- from the V.A., Social Security, Dept. of Education, Treasury, Labor, HHS, CDC, and all Federal Agencies.
PROTEST: The illegal elimination of Federal Unions
PROTEST: Firing without cause
PROTEST: The removal of the "Rule of Law" from our land.
Parking is available beneath the Civic Center Plaza. If you take BART, the Civic Center Station is less than a 5-minute walk.
We rally to call out the illegal Trump Administration's Actions:
-To indiscriminately fire federal employess inviolation of Title 5 U.S.C. 2301
-To eliminate Federal Employee Unions andCollective Bargaining Agreements in violation ofThe Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (P.L. 95-454)
-To desecrate Article 1, Section 7 & Section 8 of theU.S. Constitution in violation of: Clinton v. City ofNew York, 524 U.S. 417 (1998) U.S.S.C.
Demand DOGE keep their hands off your IRS Tax Returns, your Social Security data, V.A. data, and Medicare data, your most private information.
Together we can fight this unprecedented attack on Federal employees, OUR government, and the people!
Some protest signs will be provided but feel free to bring your own.
Sponsors:
American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)
American Postal Workers Union (APWU)
National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)
National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)
Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stop the Illegal Firings of Federal Workers!
Protect Unions & Worker Rights Now!
Save Our Democracy!
March with federal unions, your fellow workers and former workers to protest the illegal firing of members of the Federal Workforce, -without cause- from the V.A., Social Security, Dept. of Education, Treasury, Labor, HHS, CDC, and all Federal Agencies.
PROTEST: The illegal elimination of Federal Unions
PROTEST: Firing without cause
PROTEST: The removal of the "Rule of Law" from our land.
Parking is available beneath the Civic Center Plaza. If you take BART, the Civic Center Station is less than a 5-minute walk.
We rally to call out the illegal Trump Administration's Actions:
-To indiscriminately fire federal employess inviolation of Title 5 U.S.C. 2301
-To eliminate Federal Employee Unions andCollective Bargaining Agreements in violation ofThe Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (P.L. 95-454)
-To desecrate Article 1, Section 7 & Section 8 of theU.S. Constitution in violation of: Clinton v. City ofNew York, 524 U.S. 417 (1998) U.S.S.C.
Demand DOGE keep their hands off your IRS Tax Returns, your Social Security data, V.A. data, and Medicare data, your most private information.
Together we can fight this unprecedented attack on Federal employees, OUR government, and the people!
Some protest signs will be provided but feel free to bring your own.
Sponsors:
American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)
American Postal Workers Union (APWU)
National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)
National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)
For more information: https://indivisiblesf.org/events/2025/9/1/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 20, 2025 8:36AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network