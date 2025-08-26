From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
What Can We Learn From the Rojava Revolution? (Free Skool Santa Cruz)
Date:
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Free Skool Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
What Can We Learn From the Rojava Revolution – Tuesday August 26th / 6 p.m. with Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz (Instagram @rojavasc1)
Location: SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Description: It’s been 13 years since the Rojava Revolution began in Northern Syria, yet it remains largely unknown due to censorship. We will provide a brief history and background on this struggle, which aims to build a decentralized society rooted in democracy, feminism, and communal life. Concrete examples of women’s freedom, restorative justice, and critical reflection will be provided. With this foundation we invite discussion on what we can learn from Rojava and how we might apply those lessons in our own communities. Organized by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz, founded in 2018.
Accessibility: Masks preferred, class may be held outside depending on weather.
Link to Free Skool website with full session class info at https://freeskoolsantacruz.org/
A radically different approach to living and learning, Free Skool Santa Cruz is a grassroots educational project beyond institutional control. It is an opportunity to learn from each other and share what we know, to foster communities based on mutual support and autonomy (do-it-yourself-together!).
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now.
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994!
Location: SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Description: It’s been 13 years since the Rojava Revolution began in Northern Syria, yet it remains largely unknown due to censorship. We will provide a brief history and background on this struggle, which aims to build a decentralized society rooted in democracy, feminism, and communal life. Concrete examples of women’s freedom, restorative justice, and critical reflection will be provided. With this foundation we invite discussion on what we can learn from Rojava and how we might apply those lessons in our own communities. Organized by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz, founded in 2018.
Accessibility: Masks preferred, class may be held outside depending on weather.
Link to Free Skool website with full session class info at https://freeskoolsantacruz.org/
A radically different approach to living and learning, Free Skool Santa Cruz is a grassroots educational project beyond institutional control. It is an opportunity to learn from each other and share what we know, to foster communities based on mutual support and autonomy (do-it-yourself-together!).
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now.
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1408657416...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 20, 2025 1:49AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network