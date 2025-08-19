The US Navy has told the residents and workers of Hunters Point and Bayview that they will be blowing up radioactive buildings. Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai talks about what the Navy is planning and how to stop it.

The US Navy has told the residents and workers of Hunters Point Bay View that they plan to blow up radioactive buildings in highly contaminated Hunters Point shipyard.Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been testing residents and fighting the cover-up of the contamination of workers and the community for decades. She talked about how the explosion of radioactive buildings which would further endanger the people of this community and also the contamination of workers at the UCSF Animal Facility where workers who are members of UPTE CWA and AFSCME 3299 have had numerous health and safety issues.This interview was done on 8/18/25Additional Media:Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters PointStop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak OutSan Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund SiteSF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters PointSF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up LinksSF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley GoffTreasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposureSan Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol HarveyCorruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files ChargesRacialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopmentSF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates SpeakoutTreasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudFormer Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearingTreasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSan Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure IslandWorkWeekLabor Video Project