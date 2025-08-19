From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Blowing Up Radioactive Buildings in SF Hunters Point Contaminating the Community & Workers
The US Navy has told the residents and workers of Hunters Point and Bayview that they will be blowing up radioactive buildings. Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai talks about what the Navy is planning and how to stop it.
The US Navy has told the residents and workers of Hunters Point Bay View that they plan to blow up radioactive buildings in highly contaminated Hunters Point shipyard.
Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been testing residents and fighting the cover-up of the contamination of workers and the community for decades. She talked about how the explosion of radioactive buildings which would further endanger the people of this community and also the contamination of workers at the UCSF Animal Facility where workers who are members of UPTE CWA and AFSCME 3299 have had numerous health and safety issues.
This interview was done on 8/18/25
Additional Media:
Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters Point
https://westsideobserver.com/25/8-explosive-demolitions-further-endanger-bayview-residents.php
Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak Out
https://youtu.be/zez66ZLmnFU
San Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund Site
https://civilgrandjury.sfgov.org/2021_2022/Hunters%20Point%20Press%20Release.pdf
SF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters Point
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/13405?view_id=11&redirect=true
SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up Links
https://youtu.be/zYfsS5_K3S8
SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q
Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/
San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
Racialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopment
https://sfbayview.com/2018/01/racialized-evictions-are-part-of-treasure-island-redevelopment/
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU
"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI
Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/
Treasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hib9ET3WEEs
