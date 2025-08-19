From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Workday
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
Please join us again for our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) workday Saturday August 23rd 10am-Noon
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Our pond is looking more beautiful than ever with a new turtle raft, turtle nest, and the wonderful restoration work of our volunteers. See photos from the last month below
We have now received 2 more photos of the turtle laying eggs and we believe more were taken. Based on the full resolution photos, we believe the turtle eggs were laid by a red eared slider turtle, not a native turtle. Thus we expect hatchlings sometime in September.
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
