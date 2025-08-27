From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Other
multiple organizations
Join 18 Million Rising and Dear Asian Youth for a Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour on August 27 at 10am PT! We'll be doing phone and email zaps to the Jordanian and Egyptian embassies in the United States calling on them to open the borders to let aid into Gaza.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025 6:20PM
