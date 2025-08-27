Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour

Date:

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

multiple organizations

Location Details:

Join 18 Million Rising and Dear Asian Youth for a Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour on August 27 at 10am PT! We'll be doing phone and email zaps to the Jordanian and Egyptian embassies in the United States calling on them to open the borders to let aid into Gaza.