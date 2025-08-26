Detained, tortured, disappeared: The Israeli military’s targeting of Palestinian children

Date:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Defense for Children International - Palestin

Location Details:

Israel is the only country in the world that systematically detains, tortures, prosecutes, and imprisons children in a military detention system. Around 500 to 700 Palestinian children are targeted by this system each year, and the brutal abuse they face by Israeli forces has severely intensified since October 7, 2023. Now, Israeli forces are detaining, torturing, and disappearing Palestinian children from Gaza, with no accountability.



This webinar will train attendees on the basics of Israel's military detention system and how it targets Palestinian children to exert control over the Palestinian people. Attendees will hear directly from Defense for Children International - Palestine about the hurdles faced by lawyers trying to provide legal aid for child detainees. This training will also include actions to take in support of Palestinian child detainees from the United States, United Kingdom, and other places around the world.